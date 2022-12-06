Read full article on original website
Best Fortes
The best Fortes in Dragon Quest Treasures are the ones you’re going to want to take out with you into the unknown. Each of these skills is designed to help you navigate around the open environments a little bit more comfortably, but they are absolutely not created equal. In fact, there’s one that we recommend taking out every single time you go out hunting for treasure, and one you may never even use.
The Best Steam Deck Accessories (Late 2022) - Budget to Best
Now that the Valve Steam Deck is in the hands of so many more new owners, we at Budget to Best want to help get you set up with some of the best accessories you can get for the Steam Deck! Whether you're looking to protect your investment with a dBrand screen protector, making sure your Steam Deck is powered up at all times no matter where you are with an Anker powerbank, or you're looking for nice set of earbuds to block out the train noise on your morning commute, we've got you covered!
All Festive Duties
From catching festive fish, building a Snowman, and wrapping Christmas gifts for your village characters, our Festive Duties guide will help you complete all five unique duty quests, as well as detail all the unique holiday rewards that are available to unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley. How to Complete All...
Niflheim - Collectibles, Secrets, and Region Guides
Niflheim is one of the Nine Realms you can visit in God of War Ragnarok, but contains only a small sample of places you can explore during your adventures. Despite this, it does contain some valuable things to find. You automatically gain access to this realm once you use the Mystic Gateway outside of Sindri's House. This page contains an overview of all of Niflheim's regions, including collectible locations, side quests, secrets, and optional boss fights in the realm.
Lake of Nine - Buried Treasure 1 - Vikings Gift
The Viking's Gift Buried Treasure is located in the Eastern part of the Lake of Nine, but you'll have to find its Treasure Map in the Raider Fort first. The Buried Treasure will be at the feet of the two giant doors, close to the Raider Hideout cave entrance and where an Odin's Raven is located.
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an upcoming third-person shooter hack-n-slash video game being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment.
Wait, Is It a 'Cookie Sheet' or a 'Cooking Sheet'? You Might Be Calling It the Wrong Term
When it comes to cooking and baking, using the right tools can make or break your recipe. But one of those tools has us all baffled—is it called a cookie sheet or a cooking sheet?. Plus, it turns out there are actually quite a few different kinds of these...
Rhea Island - Tower Two
While standing on the top of the first tower, look for a spring leading you to a path opposite the tower. Follow this path and you'll be shot across the map, landing directly in front of the second tower.
Lock Pick O'Clock
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' Lock Pick O'Clock side mission, including how to find the quest giver and complete the objective. This is a side mission. It's optional and will reward you with a large helping of scrap you can use to upgrade your train. If you're looking for other side missions, check out our side mission hub. For those hoping to progress the main story of Choo Choo Charles, you can instead head to our main mission hub for help completing each of the game's key missions.
New Genshin Characters 3.3 and Upcoming Versions
New Genshin Impact characters are added to the game on a regular basis; there is usually at least one new character introduced with every version update. These new Genshin characters are typically first officially announced by HoYoverse on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account before being showcased during the Special Program Livestream for the next Version update, and finally released on a banner in either the first or second phase of each version.
Stun Baton
Buh-bye Crowbar, hello Stun Baton. As you progress through the Outbreak chapter, you will come across a Security Control Room. Jacob will automatically pick up the Stun Baton from the slain officer on the floor. The Stun Baton becomes your primary melee weapon after looting it.
Game Scoop! 702: The 10 Best Reveals at The Game Awards
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing the best reveals from the Game Awards 2022, Callisto Protocol, the now-stacked 2023 release schedule, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
The Oarsmen - Lore 1 - The Death of Helgi
This Artifact is found at the end of the path in The Oarsman. After pulling the chain to move the boat, head down the staircase, and it’ll be visible on the back wall.
Match Invitation Letters - How to Get Match Invitation Letters and What Are They For
In Genshin Impact, you're not the only person in the game that plays Genius Invokation. In fact, some of the characters, playable and non-playable, are playing the game as well. While playing the game, you might be wondering how you'd get more character cards to have characters that maybe fit your playstyle.
Meet Your Maker - Official Release Date Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the slick new trailer for Meet Your Maker, the upcoming first-person building-and-raiding game from Behaviour Interactive, the creators of Dead by Daylight. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the latest trailer reveals that Meet Your Maker will be available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 4, 2023.
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of December 9-13
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Sweet Business, Gemini Jester, Eternal Warrior, and Skill of Dire Ahamkara.
Abandoned Factory
This segment is part of the opening of Dragon Quest Treasures. Here, you'll go over the major battle mechanics, make your way through your first dungeon, and the first boss battle. We're here to help you along with some battle strategies and more to get you primed for treasure hunting.
Online Multiplayer - How the Gang Network Works
Dragon Quest Treasures has multiplayer, at least in a manner of speaking. If you're already making good headway with our tips and tricks, then it could be you want a change of pace. If you’ve seen it and you’re trying to figure out how the Gang Network works in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re not alone. The multiplayer features don’t allow you to run around in each other’s worlds, but there are a few benefits to helping each other out.
Across the Realms - Nordic Gourd
From the rainbow campfire where you found the recipe book, head back East to the top of the cliff, and you should spot a yellow heart painted on the wall to your left. Head in that general direction, and you'll find the Nordic Gourd pinging yellow in the snow.
