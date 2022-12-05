Pistols N’ Petals. Firearms N’ Flowers. Weapons N’ Water Lilies. Guns N’ Roses are sending an online firearms store on the search for a new name. On behalf of the band, Axl Rose has filed a lawsuit against Texas Guns and Roses, which claims the shop’s name intentionally aims to confuse customers into believing it was created in association with, or at least with the permission of, the rock band. “This is particularly damaging to GNR given the nature of Defendant’s business,” the lawsuit reads, via USA Today. “GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with Defendant, a...

3 DAYS AGO