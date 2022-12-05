Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson is likely not heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Where will he sign? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander discusses how the word around the Winter Meetings was that Dansby Swanson likely would not be heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Alex Curry and Ben discuss where they think the shortstop will end up signing.
Surprise teams that could steal Dansby Swanson from Braves
The Atlanta Braves remain in the running to keep shortstop Dansby Swanson, but by no means are they alone. The Braves failed to sign Dansby Swanson to an extension prior to this offseason, thus making him a free agent. Swanson arguably ranks fourth in the rankings of free-agent shortstops this offseason, losing out to Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on Dansby Swanson, the rotation and more
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker met with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday and looked back on the team’s 2022 season before casting an eye to Spring Training and 2023. “I’m very proud of our season and what we did and what we accomplished and where we...
Yardbarker
Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade
With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
Xander Bogaerts’ exit isn’t only Red Sox decision confounding MLB: ‘No words’
The winter meetings could have gone better for the Red Sox. The outrage by the fan base was palpable after Boston let Xander Bogaerts leave for a 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres. The difference in years between the Red Sox’s offer — believed to be for six years and $160 million — and the Padres’ left Bogaerts with “zero choice” but to leave Boston, The Boston Globe reported. It is not the only decision over these last few days that left some in the baseball world scratching their heads. The Red Sox did not leave San Diego, which hosted this year’s winter...
3 Braves moves to make after losing Kenley Jansen to Red Sox
The Atlanta Braves had expressed interest in Kenley Jansen returning but now that he’s heading to Boston, what moves do the Braves now need to make?. Though the Atlanta Braves had hoped to bring veteran closer Kenley Jansen back in free agency this offseason after he led the team with 41 saves in the 2022 campaign, they were unsuccessful. On Wednesday, the reliever signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox, leaving the Atlanta bullpen without one of its stalwarts (though not without some ups and downs) from last season.
Ex-Hawks teammate criticizes Trae Young over Nate McMillan drama
One former teammate might not be getting a gift basket from Trae Young this year. The Atlanta Hawks star Young made negative headlines in recent days for a reported incident with Hawks head coach Nate McMillan. Young skipped a game against the Denver Nuggets after an alleged exchange with McMillan at shootaround that morning.
Minor-leaguers, major boost: Kiersted, Dalpe and Tierney all bring spark to Panthers
Matt Kiersted, Zac Dalpe and Chris Tierney all scored in their first two games after getting called up by the Panthers.
Spo On Barkley's Blow It Up Idea: Who Cares?
Charles Barkley went said Inside The NBA the Miami Heat should blow it up “It might be time to break the team up and start over,” said the NBA Analyst. Miami responded from their embarrassing loss to the Pistons with a 115-110 win over the Clippers.
