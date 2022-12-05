ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air

The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox

The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right

When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Boston

Another free-agent pitcher rejects Red Sox for geographical reasons

BOSTON -- Last week, right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin opted to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays over the Boston Red Sox. A Florida native, the 28-year-old wanted to pitch close to home, despite the same money being offered by Boston.This week, it's happened again, when left-hander Andrew Heaney signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.According to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, the Red Sox actually offered more guaranteed money to Heaney over two years than the deal he got with the Rangers, "but the 31-year-old Oklahoma native preferred to take less money to sign with the Rangers and pitch closer...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Ken Griffey Jr's Big Announcement

Hall of Fame slugger Ken Griffey Jr. is teaming up with the MLB to help out Division-I baseball players from HBCUs. On Tuesday, Griffey and the MLB officially announced the launch of the "HBCU Swingman Classic." This event will be centered around an All-Star Game. Since Griffey used to suit...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Trea Turner, Phillies finalize 11-year, $300M contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia’s first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate. “Trea Turner, he’s my favorite player in the league,” Harper said. “Not even close.” Harper and Turner have been reunited by the National League champion Phillies for the upcoming season and well beyond. Turner’s $300 million, 11-year contract with the Phillies was finalized Thursday, a deal that’ll take the 29-year-old shortstop and 2021 NL batting champion into his 40s. A long-term risk, perhaps, for the Phillies, but one owner John Middleton and president Dave Dombrowski were willing to take with the Phillies’ championship window open for the next few seasons. Harper still has nine years left on his $330 million, 11-year free-agent deal, though he could miss at least two months as he recovers from elbow surgery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

