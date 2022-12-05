Slog PM: Monorail Powers Down, New Sondheim Recording Discovered, and Alaska Airlines Unveils New Bag-Check Technology

Southern resident orcas have rights, too: Port Townsend knows this. Today, the town issued a (nonbinding) proclamation recognizing orcas' legal rights, the first time an American city council has done so, reports the Seattle Times. What does that include? According to Port Townsend Mayor David J. Faber, orcas have "the right to life, autonomy, culture, free and safe passage, adequate food supply from naturally occurring sources, and freedom from conditions causing physical, emotional or mental harm, including a habitat degraded by noise, pollution and contamination." And we better respect them!

PORT TOWNSEND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO