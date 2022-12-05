Read full article on original website
5 ETFs That Gained More Than 20% This Year
Wall Street has been on a tough ride this year, with all three major indices in negative territory. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and global growth concerns have roiled the stock market badly. Additionally, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China has slowed down economic activities across the country.
3 ‘Forever Battery’ Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Gains
Conventional lithium-ion batteries have become incredibly important for the electrification movement. From powering electric cars to powering devices in everyday use, these batteries have become the focal point of most investors. That said, this existing battery technology may have reached its maximum potential due to physical constraints. On the flip side, solid-state batteries or ‘forever batteries’ deliver superior energy density and safety compared to lithium-ion batteries, pointing to a superior future ahead. As this new form of battery technology evolves and improves, investors should consider betting on these top forever battery stocks.
Wall Street Analysts Think Paypal (PYPL) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Saratoga Investment (SAR) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Why Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Down 16.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS). Shares have lost about 16.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ionis Pharmaceuticals due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2022: AVGO, TEL, ASX, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.76% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down 0.01%. Broadcom (AVGO) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 earnings of $10.45 a share, up from $7.81 a share during the same...
Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) a Great Pick for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2022: TTE, TRP, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1% at $72.16 per barrel at...
SSUMY or ITT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Diversified Operations stocks are likely familiar with Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and ITT (ITT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
3 Stocks I Will Buy More Of If the Stock Market Tumbles Further
Economists, bank CEOs, and analysts are increasingly worried about a recession striking early next year, which could cause stocks to slide even further than they have in 2022. Yet, just as night follows day, corrections are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle. We don't yet know...
ATCO vs. BLK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Atlas (ATCO) or BlackRock (BLK). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
Should Dividend Investors Buy Macy's Stock for 2023?
Macy's (NYSE: M) improved the business during the pandemic, making it a viable option for dividend stock investors. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 9, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 10, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Macy's. When our award-winning analyst team has...
Barnes (B) Down 12.5% In a Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
Barnes Group, Inc. B is struggling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. Due to these headwinds, shares of B have lost 12.5% in the past year. Barnes is experiencing weakness in its Industrial segment owing to disruption in global automotive production caused by continued global...
5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023
You don't have to wait until after the holidays for one major sale -- many of the market's top stocks. What's behind this array of low prices? The bear market. It's crushed the valuations of many companies across a variety of industries. We don't know when the market will rebound,...
Should You Buy Mastercard Stock Before 2022 Ends?
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is dominant among worldwide payment processors. The company has a relatively resilient business, which makes it an attractive investment. In this video, I will answer if it's a good idea to buy Mastercard stock right now. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 7, 2022....
Why You Should Hold on to Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Stock for Now
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC is well poised to grow on the back of strategic acquisitions, solid Risk and Insurance Services business and geographic expansions. Its disciplined capital-allocation strategy bodes well. However, rising expenses are affecting margins. Marsh & McLennan — with a market cap of $84.9 billion —...
3 High-Flying Stocks in 2022 That Should Keep Soaring in 2023
Momentum: In physics, it's a measure of mass and velocity. For stocks, it's the velocity of price changes. But in both realms, momentum can be sustained or it can be lost. Investors obviously prefer stocks with momentum that can keep it going. With this in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick high-flying stocks in 2022 that can keep soaring in 2023. Here's why they chose Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond
It has been a tough year for investors, but the last thing you want to do now is panic. Investing is a long-term game played out over decades. Growth stocks have been hit especially hard this year, but their long-term investment thesis hasn't changed. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU),...
Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jazz due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
General Mills (GIS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
