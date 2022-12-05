The US Department of Health and Human Services should be prepared to send doctors, nurses and medical staff to New York amid a surge in respiratory syntactical virus infections, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday. While the Big Apple reported a slight decline in RSV cases on Nov. 19, the rate of known infections has more than doubled since October, according to the most recently available data. To combat the rise in cases in the city and on Long Island, Schumer called on HHS to help increase the number of medical personnel in New York — either by sending in government...

