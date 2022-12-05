ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York Post

Feds should help NY hospitals dealing with RSV case surge: Sen. Chuck Schumer

The US Department of Health and Human Services should be prepared to send doctors, nurses and medical staff to New York amid a surge in respiratory syntactical virus infections, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday. While the Big Apple reported a slight decline in RSV cases on Nov. 19, the rate of known infections has more than doubled since October, according to the most recently available data. To combat the rise in cases in the city and on Long Island, Schumer called on HHS to help increase the number of medical personnel in New York — either by sending in government...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Billions in hospital pandemic aid misallocated, analysis finds

The federal government provided tens of billions of dollars in COVID-19 aid to hospitals around the country to help deal with the pressures of the pandemic, but many recipients did not need the funds, according to a Dec. 4 report by The Wall Street Journal. Federal aid strengthened some top-performing...
beckershospitalreview.com

New York health system taps VP of operations

Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System has named Sherrie Vassallo its vice president of operations. Ms. Vassallo has held various leadership positions throughout her 20-year career at community hospitals and larger health systems, according to a news release shared by Utica's chamber of commerce. She previously served at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, among others.
UTICA, NY

