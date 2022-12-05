Read full article on original website
Feds should help NY hospitals dealing with RSV case surge: Sen. Chuck Schumer
The US Department of Health and Human Services should be prepared to send doctors, nurses and medical staff to New York amid a surge in respiratory syntactical virus infections, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday. While the Big Apple reported a slight decline in RSV cases on Nov. 19, the rate of known infections has more than doubled since October, according to the most recently available data. To combat the rise in cases in the city and on Long Island, Schumer called on HHS to help increase the number of medical personnel in New York — either by sending in government...
CNBC
House Financial Services Chair Waters doesn't plan to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at hearing on FTX collapse
House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters informed a group of Democrats that she doesn't plan to subpoena former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Waters' message to her members came at a private meeting Tuesday, with part of the discussion focused on Bankman-Fried's possible testimony at the committee's Dec. 13 hearing.
Trump had additional classified documents in Florida storage unit: Report
Attorneys for Donald Trump reportedly turned over at least two new items with classified markings to the FBI after they were discovered in a storage unit used by the former president in Florida.
beckershospitalreview.com
Billions in hospital pandemic aid misallocated, analysis finds
The federal government provided tens of billions of dollars in COVID-19 aid to hospitals around the country to help deal with the pressures of the pandemic, but many recipients did not need the funds, according to a Dec. 4 report by The Wall Street Journal. Federal aid strengthened some top-performing...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York health system taps VP of operations
Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System has named Sherrie Vassallo its vice president of operations. Ms. Vassallo has held various leadership positions throughout her 20-year career at community hospitals and larger health systems, according to a news release shared by Utica's chamber of commerce. She previously served at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, among others.
Full Panel: Trump Org. guilty of tax fraud as Bolton, Kemp floated for 2024
The Trump Organization is found guilty on all charges for a tax fraud scheme, while support from the Republican party for Trump is “already sinking so low.” Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor, Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod and Republican strategist Doug Heye join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Dec. 6, 2022.
US News and World Report
FDA Ready to Deal With Drug Shortages Amid Wave of Respiratory Illnesses -White House
WASHINGTON(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stands ready to provide support in event of potential drug shortages amid a wave of respiratory illnesses, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday. (Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)
