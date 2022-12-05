INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and a short-handed Chargers defense got the best of the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa as Los Angeles beat Miami 23-17 on Sunday night.The Chargers (7-6) moved into position for the final AFC playoff berth, ahead of the New York Jets.Herbert - the sixth overall pick in 2020, one behind Tagovailoa - completed a career-high 39 passes on 51 attempts for his 21st 300-yard game. He became the first NFL quarterback to throw for 13,000 yards in his first three seasons.Tyreek Hill scored two touchdowns for the Dolphins, one...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO