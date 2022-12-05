Read full article on original website
New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to the implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by […]
Statement from Senator Plummer on Proposed “Assault Weapon” Ban
Springfield, IL- State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) released the following statement regarding HB5855:. “The 2nd Amendment is a cornerstone of our freedoms. If the majority party of Illinois made half the effort going after violent criminals and supporting our law enforcement that they do badgering and threatening law-abiding gun owners, all Illinois communities would be much safer and more livable. Of course, this is Springfield and, rather than pursuing effective policies to benefit all Illinoisans, there are some people here who have made a career out of virtue-signaling and advocating for the passage of clearly unconstitutional laws. Here we go again.”
Two Illinois state lawmakers set to retire after winning new terms
(The Center Square) – Two Illinois state lawmakers who recently won reelection have announced they won’t continue into the new General Assembly. State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday he will retire from the position at the end of the term on Jan. 10. He just won an uncontested race in his district. Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending time with family and not being taken away by phone calls. ...
Democrats Hope to Pass Assault Weapons Ban in Illinois, but Conservative Opposition Could Loom
A proposed law could ban assault weapons and raise the legal age of gun ownership in the state of Illinois, and while many Democratic leaders hope the bill could gain bipartisan support, opponents are gearing up for a legal fight. HB 5855 was introduced earlier this month by Highwood State...
State probes dark money in re-election of controversy-plagued County Commissioner Sean Morrison
State probes dark money in re-election of controversy-plagued County Commissioner Sean Morrison. Some $300,000 in money from a dark PAC set up to fight Illinois tax hikes made its way into the campaign coffers of beleaguered Cook County Commissioner and Failed Cook County Republican Party boss Sean Morrison. The Illinois Election Board is investigating complaints the transfer of the funding to Morrison’s cook county re-election bid November 8, 2022 is improper. A state hearing set for Dec. 20, 2022.
Bloomington Republican announces retirement from Illinois Senate
BLOOMINGTON – State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) announced on Monday his retirement from the Senate at the end of his current term, which expires Jan. 10, 2023. Barickman has served in the General Assembly for 12 years. He currently represents the 53rd District, which covers parts of McLean, Livingston, Woodford and Ford Counties.
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
Illinois Democrats quietly amend The SAFE-T Act
Since news broke about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Democrats have been on the defensive. The bill’s proponents have argued that it is a perfectly acceptable bill with no flaws. However, Democrats in Illinois have quietly amended the bill.
Free underwear for ‘all committed persons who menstruate’ passes Illinois statehouse
The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for “all committed persons who menstruate” at no cost to the inmate.
Illinois Freedom Caucus calling for end of consent calendar
(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois lawmakers is calling for an end to a House practice that allows many measures to be voted on with one vote and little discussion. The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a group of downstate Republicans, said the practice enables House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote.
Satanic Temple Display Returns To Illinois Statehouse
Another holiday tradition, of sorts, is back on display at the Illinois State Capitol. The Satanic Temple has once again put up a display in the rotunda, alongside a Nativity scene and a Jewish menorah. Also next to the display is a sign put up by state officials reminding the public that because the Statehouse is a public place, the state cannot legally exclude one group while allowing other religious displays.
Two payments coming from the state of Illinois
counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
Pritzker opens door for cannabis delivery in Illinois while touring 1st 'social equity' dispensary
Want your weed delivered like pizza? Pritzker says he's open to the idea.
Illinois parents working to ban assault weapons
WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Opponents of assault weapons are trying to get the high-powered guns banned during a trip to Washington D.C. It includes mothers from Highland Park, where seven people were killed in a mass shooting at this past summer’s Fourth of July parade. This is one of their multiple trips to Capitol Hill since […]
This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
New legislation to ban assault weapons may be on docket in Springfield in January
New legislation banning assault weapons may be on the docket when Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield in January. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” is the product of a House working group. Representative Bob Morgan of Deerfield is sponsoring the measure and explains what it does. “First it would...
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
