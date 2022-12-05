ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Gov. Scott celebrates Vermont's Christmas Tree industry

At White's Tree Farm, near the Essex-Jericho town line, many Vermonters can be seen navigating through the thirty-five acres of land to find their perfect Christmas Tree. One of those faces today was Gov. Phil Scott, who was doing his annual tree cutting to celebrate the state's Christmas Tree industry.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
KEENE, NH
mynbc5.com

Southwestern Vermont Health Care merging with Dartmouth Health

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care is merging with the ever-growing Dartmouth Health network. The hospitals have had a partnership for over a decade, including services like their cancer center, some telemedicine and Dartmouth’s Health’s quality, safety and value division. The merger will also provide SVHC...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont High School Sports: December 9th 2022

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Rice girls basketball took the first step in repeating as state champions, tipping off their 2022-2023 season against the Saranac Central Cheifs from Section VII in New York. Catch all the action from around Vermont on the Friday night edition of the NBC5 Sports Desk.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Snow Tapers This Evening

Snow will continue into this evening, wrapping up a couple hours before midnight. Lows will fall mainly into the teens. Final accumulations will be between 1-2 inches for most of northern NY and VT, with 3-4 inches possible south. Dry and cold weather returns Monday, lasting through Thursday before we...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Dusting to 2 inches of snow expected on Sunday afternoon

It will finally begin to feel a little more like December this weekend, as some light snow is expected to impact our region on Sunday afternoon. Friday and Saturday will be cold and sunny, with daily highs barely reaching the lower 30s. Then, on Sunday afternoon, some snow will move...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

Beekmantown High School boys' ice hockey cruises to 6-1 win over Grand Isle

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Beekmantown High School boys' ice hockey played a balanced three periods of hockey, leading to a 6-1 win against Grande Isle High School. Beekmantown juniors Sam Bingel and Keegin Rodier each scored two goals in the win, while seniors Luke Moser and Reagan Dudyak chipped in on the afternoon with one goal apiece.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

