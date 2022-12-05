Officials: Man in Illinois reportedly killed 4 family members then himself

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A man in Illinois reportedly killed his wife, two children and his mother inside their house last week before he stabbed himself to death, officials say.

In a news release Monday, Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds announced the man, Andrei Kisliak, is responsible for the deaths of himself and four other family members in their house on Nov. 30.

“Based on evidence collected at the scene, information obtained by investigators and the Lake County Coroner’s examination, the preliminary investigation indicates Andrei Kisliak (39 years old) is responsible for the homicides of Amilia Kisliak (4 years old), Vivian Kisliak (6 years old), Vera Kisliak (36 years old) and Lilia Kisliak (67 years old),” said Chief Budds in the news release. “It appears Andrei then inflicted wounds on himself and succumbed to those wounds.”

Budds said on Wednesday just after 11 a.m. officers were called to a house in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace after they received a welfare check call on a woman. When they were able to get inside the house using forced entry, the officers completed a sweep of the house and five people were found deceased inside.

Autopsies found that all four — Vera, Amilia, Vivian and Lilia — had died from “sharp force injuries,” BGPD said according to The Associated Press.

Lake County court records obtained by the AP, showed that the family was facing a possible foreclosure on their house.

Andrei Kisliak had reportedly harassed and threatened his wife since they filed for divorce in July, according to Chicago Sun-Times.

According to the AP, Andrei Kisliak was arrested in September by BGPD for violating a protection order that his wife, Vera Kisliak had obtained.

At a hearing on Nov. 1, the couple had asked a judge to modify a protective order that was in place to keep Andrei Kisliak away from the house and their children and to modify it would allow Andrei Kisliak to move back in, according to Chicago Sun-Times.

“Our community is mourning, and I hope these findings help bring some closure as we continue to process this terrible tragedy,” said Chief Budds in the news release.

