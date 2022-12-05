Read full article on original website
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Ches-Mont League (Girls)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Pioneer Athletic Conference (Boys)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL's "Prepping for Preps" series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Pioneer Athletic Conference (Boys)
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Suburban One League (Boys)
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Suburban One League (Boys)
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Philadelphia Catholic League (Boys)
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Philadelphia Catholic League (Boys)
Wade, Germantown Academy outlast sharpshooting North Penn
Wade, a junior at Germantown Academy, made her mark in her first two seasons with the Patriots as a pesky on-ball defender and a wing scorer with a mix of slashing and shooting but coach Sherri Retif saw another way for Wade to be involved. If the Patriots could put Wade on the ball offensively like they do defensively, it would only add more variety to their lineup.
Kreydt steps up as Springfield (Delco.) wins Central opener
SPRINGFIELD -- Ky McNichol never has to worry about Anabel Kredyt dragging her teammates down. “She never has a bad day,” the Springfield (Delco.) coach said of the Cougars’ senior. “She’s always happy — she’s always happy to be around the team, happy to be around the coaches, happy to be around her friends. She definitely makes basketball fun.”
Holloway, Orchard help Devon Prep celebrate ring ceremony with win over Constitution
Jerome Taylor (@ThatGuy_Rome) — DEVON — With the nearest defender several feet away from him,Jacen Holloway elevated for a slam. The play was supposed to give Devon Prep even more momentum as it began to pull away from Constitution. But midway in the air, Holloway lost his grip, and the dunk attempt went from a potential highlight to a low-light airball.
Abington girls grab first win over Plymouth Whitemarsh since 2019
Abington’s seniors Cire Worley and Abril Bowser didn’t have too much fun in their first three seasons against rival Plymouth Whitemarsh. Dating back to a drubbing in their first matchup with the Colonials in 2019-20, they were 0-7 against PW entering Thursday night. “They beat us bad,” Bowser...
Vitucci, Dash rally Pennsbury past Neshaminy
Andrew Robinson (@ADrobinson3) — FAIRLESS HILLS — Scoring is an art form. Some artists master a certain study, such as spot-up shooting, finishing on the low block or bullying their way to the foul line. With Pennsbury’s Sofia Vitucci, it’s more of a blank canvas and the junior guard just keeps packing more onto a palette that’s already loaded with plenty of substance.
