Nikki Fried calls for federal probe to investigate Trump's involvement in Florida's 2018 election
Outgoing state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a claim by former President Donald Trump that he sent federal agents to South Florida to keep the 2018 election from being “stolen” from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fried, who narrowly was elected to her...
Ex-U.S. Rep. David Rivera arrested. Charges tied to $50 million Venezuela consulting deal
Former Miami Congressman David Rivera was arrested Monday on federal criminal charges, including failing to register as a foreign agent for Venezuela, stemming from his $50 million consulting contract with the country’s oil company that supposedly aimed to improve its tarnished image in the United States.
Former Florida GOP congressman arrested, charged with secret lobbying on behalf of Venezuela
Federal agents arrested former Rep. David Rivera (R-Fla.) at Atlanta's international airport on Monday and charged him with money laundering and working on behalf of Venezuela as an unregistered foreign agent. Rivera and his former political consultant Esther Nuhfer, also charged Monday, signed a $50 million contract with Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) in early 2017 to lobby on behalf of Venezuela's authoritarian government and try to convince Congress and the new Trump administration to normalize relations and end U.S. sanctions, according to an eight-count indictment handed down by a Miami federal grand jury. "Rivera, who served...
'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis
DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
Rubio confirms he met with indicted ex-Florida lawmaker over Venezuela
Rubio’s dealings with ex-Rep. David Rivera emerged Monday night after federal authorities arrested and charged the former Miami lawmaker.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Florida Legislators Consider Changing the Law So Governor Ron DeSantis Could Remain in Office if He Runs for President
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 22 it emerged that Florida's legislators are considering another reversal of the so-called 'resign-to-run' law that has been chopped and changed many times in recent years.
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said it would be "nicer" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held off running for president until 2028.
Jared Kushner, Ivanka May Be 'FBI Informants' Against Donald Trump: Cohen
The former president's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen speculated the reason Ivanka Trump won't be returning to her father's 2024 presidential campaign.
The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip
Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
John Bolton says Trump’s act is ‘old and tired’ while predicting GOP will turn to DeSantis in 2024
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton blistered Donald Trump as a has-been and political albatross around the neck of the GOP in a new interview about his former boss’s electoral prospects for 2024.Mr Trump announced his campaign for president earlier this month, days after the bulk of the midterm elections concluded, and it was clear that a fixation on the 2020 election conspiracies that he espouses hurt GOP candidates in key elections around the country.The ex-president has since faced a newly resurgent resistance by the GOP establishment, which has pounded him as a political liability in the editorial pages...
Judge Says Florida Governor DeSantis Migrant Flights Lawsuit Needs Changes
A Leon County circuit judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator challenging the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but advised how to revamp the legal complaint so the case can move
As Trump Announces He’s Running for President, His Fans Trample on a DeSantis Flag Outside Trump Tower
Trump feeling threatened by Florida's governor?. On November 15, the former one-term president Donald Trump did what had been expected and announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential election - what he called a "quest to save America".
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Get 1.1M More Votes in Florida Than DeSantis?
The former president made the claim on Truth Social while trying to suggest he is still the one to lead the GOP following the party's poor midterm performance.
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave." "YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
Opinion: Trump's presidential bid spells trouble for Governor DeSantis
Donald Trump's Tuesday presidency announcement for 2024 does not look good for Ron DeSantis, given that the Governor has long been touted as the next potential opponent for Joe Biden, writes Victor.
Supporters of Donald Trump show up outside Mar-a-Lago as he announces 2024 presidential run
PALM BEACH, Fla. — While former President Donald Trump was announcing his plans Tuesday to run for president in 2024, there were a few dozen supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago along Southern Boulevard. "He doesn’t do anything on a small scale," Stacy Bovasso of Port St. Lucie said. "I feel...
WPBF News 25
Outside team hired by Trump finds additional classified documents in West Palm Beach storage unit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump had an outside team conduct a search for any government documents at four properties that found at least two new items marked classified, according to ABC News. Previous Coverage: Attorney General Garland names special counsel to oversee DOJ's investigations into...
