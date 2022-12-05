Read full article on original website
Liz Kingsman: ‘At first, I got really hung up on people misinterpreting One Woman Show’
Liz Kingsman seems distracted. We’re sipping coffees in the National Theatre foyer, and the most in-demand woman in UK live comedy is looking around, excitedly spotting things. “I’m going to take a photo of that and send it to my designer,” she tells me, pointing at a lectern across from us. It’s possible to put her slightly giddy, nervous energy down to the fact that her smash hit One Woman Show is opening shortly in the West End. Her eyes roam around for things she might use as props on stage; next, she alights on an extremely cute dog padding...
Fans Think Sparks Were Flying During Britt Stewart, Daniel Durant’s Recent Instagram Live
Former Dancing With The Stars dance partners Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart continue to hang out even after the show. Their close friendship has led fans to ship them romantically once again. Fans are Encouraging the Former Dance Partners to Date. Both Durant and Stewart posted on their Instagram pages...
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Bob the Drag Queen, Kornbread Sing in New Broadway Tribute
RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Bob the Drag Queen and Kornbread both appear in a new video paying tribute to the Broadway musical A Strange Loop. The project features a medley of songs from the Tony-winning show. RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars Appear in Broadway Tribute. The new video, produced...
Mariah Carey to Stream New Christmas Special ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’ on CBS, Paramount+
Mariah Carey is obviously never letting a year slip without some type of Christmas treat. The five-time Grammy winner is hosting a two-hour primetime concert special, entitled Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All. She also teased her potential collaboration with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. Mariah Carey Set to...
‘DWTS’ Fans Alarmed Over Jenna Johnson’s Cryptic Instagram Story
Dancing With The Stars pro Jenna Johnson recently shared a cryptic text on her Instagram story. This immediately led fans into thinking that something wrong might have happened regarding her pregnancy. Jenna Johnson Got Fans Worried Over Vague Instagram Story. In a now-deleted story on Instagram, Johnson took the time...
Howie Mandel Speaks Truth About His Mental Disorder In New Paramount+ Series
Comedian Howie Mandel agreed to take viewers into the harsh reality of living with mental disorder in the newest series of Paramount+. In a one-on-one interview with Dr. David Agus, Mandel will tackle his relationship with his daughter Jackelyn Shultz who happens to have the same sickness. Howie Mandel Set...
‘BGT’ Golden Buzzer Loren Allred Releases Soulful New Single ‘Aren’t You Tired’
Britain’s Got Talent singer Loren Allred has released a new original single called “Aren’t You Tired (La Di Da).” The singer has been promoting the song on social media leading up to its release on Friday. Loren Allred Releases New Single ‘Aren’t You Tired’
Kelly Clarkson, Girl Named Tom Among ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Performers
Kelly Clarkson is returning to The Voice next week for the Season 22 finale. The former coach is among the guest performers set to take the stage during the two-hour show leading up to the winner announcement. Several other performers were also recently announced, including last season’s winner Girl Named Tom.
Backstreet Boys Christmas Special Canceled After Nick Carter Is Accused of Rape
The Backstreet Boys’ Christmas special has been canceled after band member Nick Carter was accused of raping a 17-year-old in 2001. Carter’s attorney has released a statement denying the claims. Nick Carter Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old in 2001. Carter, who has competed on both Dancing with the Stars...
‘DWTS’ Star Gabby Windey Isn’t Ruling Vinny Guadagnino Out As Her Next Lover
Dancing With The Stars celebrity Gabby Windey recently attended People’s Choice Awards 2022. In an interview, Windey talks about the flirty exchange she had with Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino. Gabby Windey Says She, Vinny Guadagnino Are a “Possibility”. Appearing as a nominee in the Competition Contestant of...
Heidi D’Amelio, Cheryl Burke Announce Exciting ‘DWTS’ Tour Giveaway
The former Dancing With The Stars celebrity Heidi D’Amelio recently appeared in a holiday dog makeover and photoshoot with former professional dancer Cheryl Burke. Within the video, D’Amelio also announced an exciting giveaway, two lucky fans will get tickets to see the DWTS tour. Dog Christmas Photoshoot With...
