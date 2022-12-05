ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

50 northern gray wolves to be released in Colorado over 5 years, according to draft plan

A little more than two years after Colorado voters narrowly directed Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. Colorado Parks and Wildlife dropped its 293-page draft plan for wolf reintroduction on Friday morning, launching a public process to adjust details before a final plan is proposed in February next year and approved in May. The plan calls for transferring 30 to 50 gray wolves from northern Rockies states over three to five years beginning in 2024.
Best: Enough power in a heat wave in 2025? State officials wonder

It got hot last summer across Colorado. Denver had 67 days of temperature that hit 90 and above, the third most in a century and a half of thermometer-watching. What if it got much hotter, say 115 degrees for several days? And instead of being relatively isolated, like the Pacific Northwest oven in June 2021, this heat dome caused air conditioners from Sacramento to El Paso to Colorado Springs to work overtime?
Roberts: Finding common ground to solve problems

To the voters of Colorado’s 8th State Senate District: Thank you. Last month, tens of thousands of voters across Central and Northwest Colorado filled out their ballots with our state’s future in mind, and I am honored to have earned your trust to serve as your next state senator.
Obituary: Lucy Borroel

Lucy Borroel, 95, passed away peacefully in Pueblo on Nov. 25, 2022. She is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Jose) Jaramillo, Paul Rodarte, Patsy Chacon, Richard Sharman, Johnny Sharman, and Darrell Sharman; daughter-in-law, Irene (Dave) McClure; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Bena Miller and Margaret (John) Noriega; and brothers, Bobby Lobato and Jim (Billie) Lovato. Preceded in death by her husband, Joe Borroel; parents; brothers, Joe, Fred, and Hank Lovato; son, Richard Rodarte; and son-in-law, Lalo Chacon. Lucy was born to Mary and Elisio Lovato on Feb. 1, 1927, in Canon City, Colo., and worked in schools in Leadville and Gypsum in food service. She enjoyed family get-togethers, the Denver Broncos, music, and “Silver Bullets.” Cremation by Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Rosary is followed by the memorial Mass, at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Parish, 215 Capitol St., Eagle, Colo. Reception will follow Mass at the Gypsum Creek Golf Course, 530 Cotton Ranch Dr. x350, Gypsum. Interment, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Oak Creek Cemetery in Oak Creek, Colo.
