binbits.com
Chainlink Labs partners Catheon to support GameFi dApps
Leading provider of secure and reliable open-source oracle solutions, Chainlink labs has partnered Catheon Gaming. The labs announced the development in a Twitter post on Wednesday. As announced, the partnership manifested to enable both firms support upcoming generation of GameFi dApps. Occasioned by the partnership, Catheon Gaming intends to connect...
binbits.com
Huobi partners Oasys games to develop user-friendly gaming ecosystem
Prominent cryptocurrency exchange, Huobi has announced a strategic partnership with Oasys games. According to a Twitter post, the cryptocurrency exchange will leverage Oasys-optimized blockchain that’ll provide swift transactions and Zero Gas fees. According to the post, more details will come in subsequently. However, Houbi is aiming to develop a...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
binbits.com
Beepo App integrates Concordium’s CCD as means payment
According to a blog post today, Beepo, a decentralized social media network has announced the integration of Concordium native token, CCD as a means of payment. As revealed, the integration aligns with the core values of the two organizations involved. Now, the integration will aid users of Beepo to pay...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
nftgators.com
Web3 Developer Platform thirdweb Partners with Coinbase to Launch GamingKit
Thirdweb’s GamingKit provides developers with tools to improve the gaming user experience for players. Coinbase’s payment infrastructure will make it simple for game developers to accept credit card payments for crypto assets. thirdweb aims to cover the full Web3 development stack by partnering with Coinbase. Web3 developer platform,...
dailyhodl.com
VP of $1,530,000,000,000 Asset Manager Says Ethereum Staking Presents Big Opportunities to Institutional Investors
A senior executive at the $1.5 trillion asset management giant Franklin Templeton says that Ethereum (ETH) staking yield is presenting big opportunities for institutions looking at the crypto markets. In a new interview on Real Vision with Raoul Pal, Pal asks senior vice president of Franklin Templeton Sandy Kaul if...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
u.today
Solana Successfully Competed with Ethereum Before FTX Crash: Details
Crypto analytics portal Nansen presented detailed data regarding Solana (SOL) performance in the third quarter of this year. This quarter was clearly more successful than the current one, given the events of November, when the price of SOL, the native token of the Solana ecosystem, fell by 60% due to its association with "zeroed-out" crypto exchange FTX.
NEWSBTC
Data Suggests Ethereum Layer-2 Tokens May Experience Explosive Upside
While the Ethereum network and its users continue to suffer from the high fees of the layer-1 blockchain, various layer-2 (L2) solutions are stepping into the spotlight to solve the problem. As analyst Miles Deutscher explained, citing data from Dune Analytics, layer-2 scaling solutions saw monumental growth in 2022. “I...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse To Consider Purchasing Parts Of Collapsed Crypto Exchange FTX
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shows interest in purchasing companies owned by FTX that currently serve business customers. According to Sunday Times, FTX CEO SBF called Garlinghouse before FTX went bust in plea to bid. There are currently 130 companies associated with FTX in bankruptcy filings. The new FTX CEO John...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Could Be A Less Risky Crypto Purchase Compared To Dogecoin And Cosmos
It is imperative for crypto enthusiasts to equally consider the risk potential of a crypto asset alongside its profit potential. Every investor will agree that high-profit potential with lower associated risk is better than high-profit probability with a corresponding high-risk level. This makes the need to consider the risk involved in purchasing a crypto asset important.
assetservicingtimes.com
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
dailyhodl.com
Algorithm Known for Outpacing Crypto Markets Goes Fully Risk On, Favoring Ethereum, Polygon and One ETH Rival
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing bear market. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...
ambcrypto.com
Eightcap notes increase in crypto derivatives trading
November left its mark on crypto investors worldwide. After leaked Alameda Research’s (FTX’s sister hedge fund) balance sheets revealed billions of dollars’ worth of FTX’s own token FTT was held by the fund. The token was then used to furnish further loans to add to the shock. If FTT was to suddenly drop then both Alameda and FTX could collapse, which it did.
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin’s Third Largest Wallet Changed Hands, but Onchain Data Shows It’s Likely the Same Owner – Featured Bitcoin News
Last year and during the first half of 2022, speculators assumed the third-largest bitcoin address was a ‘mysterious whale,’ even though the wallet had shown strong characteristics of being a cryptocurrency exchange. The address known as “1P5ZED” has since been replaced by another address, after the wallet started to transfer its entire bitcoin balance in mid-July 2022. The bitcoin address “1LQoW” is now the third-largest wallet today, and it’s very likely that the owner of the 1LQoW wallet is the same entity that managed the 1P5ZED wallet.
