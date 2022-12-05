ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

binbits.com

Chainlink Labs partners Catheon to support GameFi dApps

Leading provider of secure and reliable open-source oracle solutions, Chainlink labs has partnered Catheon Gaming. The labs announced the development in a Twitter post on Wednesday. As announced, the partnership manifested to enable both firms support upcoming generation of GameFi dApps. Occasioned by the partnership, Catheon Gaming intends to connect...
binbits.com

Huobi partners Oasys games to develop user-friendly gaming ecosystem

Prominent cryptocurrency exchange, Huobi has announced a strategic partnership with Oasys games. According to a Twitter post, the cryptocurrency exchange will leverage Oasys-optimized blockchain that’ll provide swift transactions and Zero Gas fees. According to the post, more details will come in subsequently. However, Houbi is aiming to develop a...
binbits.com

Beepo App integrates Concordium’s CCD as means payment

According to a blog post today, Beepo, a decentralized social media network has announced the integration of Concordium native token, CCD as a means of payment. As revealed, the integration aligns with the core values of the two organizations involved. Now, the integration will aid users of Beepo to pay...
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
nftgators.com

Web3 Developer Platform thirdweb Partners with Coinbase to Launch GamingKit

Thirdweb’s GamingKit provides developers with tools to improve the gaming user experience for players. Coinbase’s payment infrastructure will make it simple for game developers to accept credit card payments for crypto assets. thirdweb aims to cover the full Web3 development stack by partnering with Coinbase. Web3 developer platform,...
u.today

Solana Successfully Competed with Ethereum Before FTX Crash: Details

Crypto analytics portal Nansen presented detailed data regarding Solana (SOL) performance in the third quarter of this year. This quarter was clearly more successful than the current one, given the events of November, when the price of SOL, the native token of the Solana ecosystem, fell by 60% due to its association with "zeroed-out" crypto exchange FTX.
NEWSBTC

Data Suggests Ethereum Layer-2 Tokens May Experience Explosive Upside

While the Ethereum network and its users continue to suffer from the high fees of the layer-1 blockchain, various layer-2 (L2) solutions are stepping into the spotlight to solve the problem. As analyst Miles Deutscher explained, citing data from Dune Analytics, layer-2 scaling solutions saw monumental growth in 2022. “I...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Could Be A Less Risky Crypto Purchase Compared To Dogecoin And Cosmos

It is imperative for crypto enthusiasts to equally consider the risk potential of a crypto asset alongside its profit potential. Every investor will agree that high-profit potential with lower associated risk is better than high-profit probability with a corresponding high-risk level. This makes the need to consider the risk involved in purchasing a crypto asset important.
assetservicingtimes.com

Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia

Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
ambcrypto.com

Eightcap notes increase in crypto derivatives trading

November left its mark on crypto investors worldwide. After leaked Alameda Research’s (FTX’s sister hedge fund) balance sheets revealed billions of dollars’ worth of FTX’s own token FTT was held by the fund. The token was then used to furnish further loans to add to the shock. If FTT was to suddenly drop then both Alameda and FTX could collapse, which it did.
techaiapp.com

Bitcoin’s Third Largest Wallet Changed Hands, but Onchain Data Shows It’s Likely the Same Owner – Featured Bitcoin News

Last year and during the first half of 2022, speculators assumed the third-largest bitcoin address was a ‘mysterious whale,’ even though the wallet had shown strong characteristics of being a cryptocurrency exchange. The address known as “1P5ZED” has since been replaced by another address, after the wallet started to transfer its entire bitcoin balance in mid-July 2022. The bitcoin address “1LQoW” is now the third-largest wallet today, and it’s very likely that the owner of the 1LQoW wallet is the same entity that managed the 1P5ZED wallet.
