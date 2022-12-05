Microsoft is raising prices on first-party games to $70

Microsoft yet is another major games publisher increasing the pricing of its first-party titles next year, going from $60 to $70.

According to IGN, Microsoft’s games made for the Xbox Series X|S will cost $69.99 at release starting in 2023. That includes titles like Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and Starfield.

“This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles,” Microsoft said. “As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch.”

It’s not a surprising move – numerous publishers, including Ubisoft and Sony, are already jumping on the $70 price point for certain current-gen games.

Prices for PC gamers published by Microsoft are going up, too, as per a statement given to Digital Trends.

“Yes, starting in 2023, our new, full-priced games will be $69.99 across console and PC storefronts,” Microsoft explains. “This price reflects the content, scale, and complexity of these titles, regardless of platform. These games will also be available on day one with Game Pass.”

Whether this means Xbox Series X|S consoles will go up in price as well is currently unknown, as Microsoft wouldn’t comment on IGN‘s inquiry in that regard. However, Xbox gaming division CEO Phil Spencer recently explained that those prices won’t shift for now, mostly in response to the PS5 price hikes in certain regions.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.