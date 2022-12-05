Andrew John Regenscheid was born on August 3, 1938 to Joseph F. and Esther L. (Harty) Regenscheid in Cleveland, MN. Andy passed away on December 7, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in New Prague, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with visitation from 9-10:45 am. Military honors will be provided by the Montgomery area Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Montgomery, Mn.

MONTGOMERY, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO