Read full article on original website
Related
montgomerymnnews.com
Andrew John Regenscheid, 84
Andrew John Regenscheid was born on August 3, 1938 to Joseph F. and Esther L. (Harty) Regenscheid in Cleveland, MN. Andy passed away on December 7, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in New Prague, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with visitation from 9-10:45 am. Military honors will be provided by the Montgomery area Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Montgomery, Mn.
montgomerymnnews.com
Christmas sheep visit town
Ty Schatz got a phone call or two that his sheep might be out grazing in town the afternoon of Friday, December 9. He said, "The Christmas sheep went to town." Schatz is a fifth of seven generations in Montgomery. More on this story in the next issue of the Messenger.
montgomerymnnews.com
Superintendent Dittberner announces he’s retiring
New Prague Area Schools Superintendent Tim Dittberner notified the district’s staff this morning, Thursday, Dec. 8, of his intention to retire effective June 30, 2023. Dittberner will formally notify the school board in writing at its meeting Monday, Dec. 12. He will have completed 10 years as the district’s superintendent. Dittberner wrote to the staff he is not burned out. He is healthy and feels good, he wrote in his letter to staff.
Comments / 0