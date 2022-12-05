Read full article on original website
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys rally for Bedlam win behind Luke Surber pin
Editor's Note: This article is courtesy of Oklahoma State athletics media relations. With the match tied at 15 a piece heading into the final bout of the dual, Luke Surber pinned No. 28 Keegan Moore 34 seconds into the first period to give the Oklahoma State wrestling team its 16th straight win over the Sooners, 21-15.
Postgame Notes: Virginia Tech 70, Oklahoma State 65
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. December 11, 2022 | Brooklyn, New York | Barclays Center | Attendance: N/a. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 6-4 overall, 0-0 Big 12 | Virginia Tech 10-1, 1-0 ACC. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Avery Anderson III, Kalib...
Virginia Tech hangs on to knock off Oklahoma State
It was nearly a tale of two halves in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon with the Hokies looking great in the first half and the Cowboys looking great in the second half, but Virginia Tech rallied back to stop Oklahoma State's run and got back into their rhythm to get the 70-65 win. The victory pushes the Hokies to 10-1 on the season with a good chance at being ranked when the polls are released on Monday afternoon.
