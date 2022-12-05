It was nearly a tale of two halves in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon with the Hokies looking great in the first half and the Cowboys looking great in the second half, but Virginia Tech rallied back to stop Oklahoma State's run and got back into their rhythm to get the 70-65 win. The victory pushes the Hokies to 10-1 on the season with a good chance at being ranked when the polls are released on Monday afternoon.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO