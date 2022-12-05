ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the Florida property insurance bills being filed ahead of next week's special session

Florida lawmakers will consider several major changes to the state's property insurance laws in an effort to stabilize the market. "The goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property insurance market that offers homeowners the opportunity to shop for insurance that meets their needs and budget," Senate President Kathleen Passidomo wrote in a memo to lawmakers on Friday after the legislation was filed.
Medical marijuana operator Trulieve faces a class-action lawsuit over layoffs

Workers laid off by Trulieve, the state’s largest medical marijuana operator, have filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging the Tallahassee-based company failed to give adequate notice before letting them go. Trulieve, which operates in nine states including Florida, laid off an unspecified number of workers over the past few...
