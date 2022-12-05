Read full article on original website
A bill would provide tax relief for property owners impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would allow property-tax refunds based...
Here are the Florida property insurance bills being filed ahead of next week's special session
Florida lawmakers will consider several major changes to the state's property insurance laws in an effort to stabilize the market. "The goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property insurance market that offers homeowners the opportunity to shop for insurance that meets their needs and budget," Senate President Kathleen Passidomo wrote in a memo to lawmakers on Friday after the legislation was filed.
Florida's citrus industry faces its worst season since the Great Depression
The forecast for Florida’s orange crop has dropped 29 percent after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, putting the citrus industry on a path toward its lowest production since the Great Depression. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday released a report that said Florida is expected to produce 20...
Medical marijuana operator Trulieve faces a class-action lawsuit over layoffs
Workers laid off by Trulieve, the state’s largest medical marijuana operator, have filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging the Tallahassee-based company failed to give adequate notice before letting them go. Trulieve, which operates in nine states including Florida, laid off an unspecified number of workers over the past few...
The Everglades, over the years and through your eyes. A Florida treasure turns 75
The Everglades National Park is celebrating its 75th anniversary this week. The unique subtropical wetland ecosystem, which spans two million acres across Central and South Florida, was dedicated on December 6, 1947. To mark the occasion, we are taking a look at stunning images that show the history of the...
