Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
sportspromedia.com
Tampa Bay Rays reveal plans for ‘US$1bn’ domed stadium
The Tampa Bay Rays have submitted a proposal to build a new domed ballpark near the site of the Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise’s current Tropicana Field home in St Petersburg, Florida. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the plans put together by the Rays and real estate developer...
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
995qyk.com
New Restaurants Coming To Tampa
There are some new restaurants coming to Tampa in 2023. That’s So Tampa put together a list of some of the restaurants coming to Tampa next year. This restaurant will be located on Channelside Drive. The restaurant is a French bistro and will have a restaurant, café and full bar. Their menu will have fresh-caught seafood and modern interpretations of classic French pastries.
Bay News 9
TECO rates set to rise, Warnock defeats Walker in Georgia and the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate 30 years
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Some patchy fog is possible early Wednesday morning, but it should lift shortly after sunrise. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. It looks like a great day for boating with seas...
Bay News 9
3 Daughters Brewing in St. Pete decks out for holidays with Christmas village
ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — In the heart of St. Petersburg is a brewery that has grown into one of the largest independent breweries in Florida since it opened in 2013. Around the holidays, 3 Daughters Brewing is also known for its Christmas Wonderland village, including a train that zips through the mini-metropolis.
usf.edu
Tampa, Kansas visits Tampa, Florida
Through a promotion put together by local tourism officials, almost the entire town of Tampa, Kansas, came to the Tampa Bay region this week. Ninety-five of the 105 residents of Tampa, Kansas were flown by Southwest Airlines in a free trip put together by Visit Tampa Bay. CEO Santiago Corrada...
Savor the Season: Clearwater Restaurants Serving Christmas Dinner
Spend more time with your family and less time worrying about cooking this Christmas when...
Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at Florida power stations, including one in Clearwater
Since early September, Duke Energy Florida has experienced at least six different "substation intrusion events," according to an incident report obtained by NewsNation.
995qyk.com
5 Worst Florida Cities For Singles
Tampa Bay has lots of great spots to grab a drink, see a show, enjoy a meal or watch a game. In fact, both Tampa and Orlando ranked in the top 30 for best cities to live in America for singles. Miami came in at #39. But 5 Florida cities came in near the bottom of the rankings, according to Wallet Hub.
Breeze Airways to add flights to 2 new Florida locations from MacArthur Airport
The low-cost carrier will add flights to Jacksonville and Tampa starting in May and August.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco’s ‘Ready Sites’ program is attracting companies
Pasco County continues to attract manufacturers seeking a place to set up shop, and is heading into a new fiscal year that will show an increased focus on supporting workforce development efforts. Those were some key take-aways in a report delivered by Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco...
police1.com
Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?
Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
Mysuncoast.com
Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world. There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.
Landmark Pinellas County cemetery remains a source of heartbreak
A landmark Pinellas County cemetery with a troubled past remains a source of heartbreak for families who laid their loved ones to rest.
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
After pressure from apartment association, St. Pete adopts its own tenants bill of rights
Pinellas’ tenants bill of rights that had better protections for renters.
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
21 Best Clearwater Beach Resorts, Florida (2023)
Clearwater Beach is a city in Florida. Known for soft white sand and spectacular views of the Gulf Coast, Clearwater Beach attracts visitors year-round. Wondering if Clearwater Beach is a good place for a family vacation?. The area offers numerous kid-friendly attractions, such as Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as...
Tenant Bill of Rights up for discussion at St. Pete City Council
The City of St. Petersburg is opting out of the county’s Tenant Bill of Rights, leaving the enforcement of rules for landlords to fall on city leaders rather than on the county.
Mike Williams steps down as head coach at Wharton
TAMPA, Fla.- Another former NFL player-turned-head coach will be leaving the high school ranks of coaching. Mike Williams confirmed with SBLive Sports Florida Wednesday morning that he has stepped down as the head coach at Wharton High School. The former Plant High School star leaves with an ...
usf.edu
A Florida panther is killed in Hillsborough for the first time in decades
An endangered Florida panther has been killed on a roadway in southeast Hillsborough County for the first time since 2003. Many of the other animals are being pushed out of their territory by onrushing development. The body of the 2-year-old male panther was found Dec. 1 along Keysville Road, near...
