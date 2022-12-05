ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

sportspromedia.com

Tampa Bay Rays reveal plans for ‘US$1bn’ domed stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays have submitted a proposal to build a new domed ballpark near the site of the Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise’s current Tropicana Field home in St Petersburg, Florida. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the plans put together by the Rays and real estate developer...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)

Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

New Restaurants Coming To Tampa

There are some new restaurants coming to Tampa in 2023. That’s So Tampa put together a list of some of the restaurants coming to Tampa next year. This restaurant will be located on Channelside Drive. The restaurant is a French bistro and will have a restaurant, café and full bar. Their menu will have fresh-caught seafood and modern interpretations of classic French pastries.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Tampa, Kansas visits Tampa, Florida

Through a promotion put together by local tourism officials, almost the entire town of Tampa, Kansas, came to the Tampa Bay region this week. Ninety-five of the 105 residents of Tampa, Kansas were flown by Southwest Airlines in a free trip put together by Visit Tampa Bay. CEO Santiago Corrada...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

5 Worst Florida Cities For Singles

Tampa Bay has lots of great spots to grab a drink, see a show, enjoy a meal or watch a game. In fact, both Tampa and Orlando ranked in the top 30 for best cities to live in America for singles. Miami came in at #39. But 5 Florida cities came in near the bottom of the rankings, according to Wallet Hub.
FLORIDA STATE
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco’s ‘Ready Sites’ program is attracting companies

Pasco County continues to attract manufacturers seeking a place to set up shop, and is heading into a new fiscal year that will show an increased focus on supporting workforce development efforts. Those were some key take-aways in a report delivered by Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
police1.com

Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?

Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world. There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.
SARASOTA, FL
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

21 Best Clearwater Beach Resorts, Florida (2023)

Clearwater Beach is a city in Florida. Known for soft white sand and spectacular views of the Gulf Coast, Clearwater Beach attracts visitors year-round. Wondering if Clearwater Beach is a good place for a family vacation?. The area offers numerous kid-friendly attractions, such as Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as...
CLEARWATER, FL
Scorebook Live

Mike Williams steps down as head coach at Wharton

TAMPA, Fla.- Another former NFL player-turned-head coach will be leaving the high school ranks of coaching.  Mike Williams confirmed with SBLive Sports Florida Wednesday morning that he has stepped down as the head coach at Wharton High School. The former Plant High School star leaves with an ...
TAMPA, FL

