KCRA.com
'Why not give if you are able to?': Stockton church plans huge holiday gift giveaway this weekend
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's Mayfair Seventh-Day Adventist Church prides itself on its big heart, and this weekend, it is backing that up with what members believe is the largest holiday giveaway in the city. Antonio Visoso is a church member at Mayfair. He is one of many excited to...
rosevilletoday.com
New UC Davis Health state-of-the-art eye care facility in Sacramento
Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute is dedicated to world-class eye care and sight restoration. Sacramento, Calif. – UC Davis Health welcomes patients to its new, state-of-the-art Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute Building. The innovative facility is dedicated to advancing world-class eye care and offering hope for sight restoration through advanced technology, pioneering research and leading eye care clinicians.
Sacramento restaurant awarded Michelin star
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento restaurant Localis was awarded a Michelin star on Monday. Localis, located at 2031 S Street in midtown Sacramento, is owned and led by Chef Chris Barnum-Dann. This is the restaurant’s first Michelin star and it is the second restaurant in Sacramento to be awarded a Michelin star. The Kitchen has […]
Sacramento County experiencing ‘medium’ COVID transmission levels, masking required at some facilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye announced on Wednesday that the county’s COVID-19 levels have risen to ‘medium’ triggering universal masking at certain facilities. Video Above: Yolo County recommends masking up in indoor places Kasirye said that the county is seeing “a convergence of increases in cases” of Respiratory […]
Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood
YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw. A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
KCRA.com
Yuba City pharmacies short on medication amid nationwide increase of respiratory illnesses
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Over-the-counter medications are increasing in demand as people are contracting respiratory viruses at higher rates. As of Nov. 30, the Department of Health and Human Services recorded 19,593 new flu hospitalizations — up from 11,378 the last reported week — in the U.S. and 3,661 of those here in California. That increased number of illnesses is leading people to seek relief.
Dog lost for 7 months reunited with owner at Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was reunited with his service dog today at Sacramento International Airport after seven months. Before driving from California to Florida to help out his mother, Dean Hamilton had a service dog by the name of Angus, otherwise known as "Goosie". While traveling on Highway...
KCRA.com
'This is why we love living here': Folsom families marvel at Thurman Christmas display
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom families marveled at Thurman Christmas on Tuesday night. The holiday lights and Christmas presentation on Thurman Way delighted kids and parents alike. The display started as a way to bring joy to Tyler Pepper’s neighbors during the pandemic, he said. At 21, he is the...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Front Street Animal Shelter has its most successful Giving Tuesday ever
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are focused on purchasing, Giving Tuesday is meant to be the opposite — a day to give to the causes people treasure most. It’s a day that the Front Street Animal Shelter relies on to raise funds to support its programs, and last week, the shelter had its most successful Giving Tuesday ever, raising nearly $70,000 from online and offline donations.
mix96sac.com
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night sky
Rocklin Chamber of Commerce, Rocklin, CA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A California witness at Rocklin reported watching an oval-shaped object that moved and hovered and seemed to change shape at about 2:36 a.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
capradio.org
Fentanyl continues to take students’ lives in Sacramento. Here’s how parents and schools are responding.
In the Sacramento neighborhood of Land Park, Jennifer tells the story of her 16-year-old son’s Fentanyl use, drug addiction and current rehabilitation. “Where to begin,” she says, overwhelmed, stumbling over a few sentences. Over in the suburb of Rocklin, Laura Didier starts her story at the end of...
abc10.com
Impressive rain, snow totals to start a wet December with much more on the way
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A very wet weekend drenched the valley and dropped a fresh blanket of Sierra snow across the mountains. The past week saw two separate winter storms striking Northern California. The first system produced impressive rain and snow totals but was outperformed by the second system, especially in terms of valley rain. A nearly continuous stream of precipitation streamed into the region from the southwest on Saturday.
2 fathers hit and killed by Sacramento police detective on I-5 were 'on this earth to bring happiness and love'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol continues to investigate an accident involving an on-duty Sacramento police detective that left two people dead on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. The victims were identified by the county coroner's office as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez. "I just want them...
hotelbusiness.com
Northern CA’s Roseville Junction to include two hotels
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, CA.
'No one wants to live like this' | How the unhoused feel about Sacramento, county plans for homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time, the city and county are in a joint agreement to help solve the homeless crisis in Sacramento. The agreement includes 200 more shelter beds in a year plus workers to go into encampments and sign people up for full services. However, for those experiencing homelessness, they are hesitant that this agreement will live up to its promises.
Weekend storm expected to bring as much as 5 feet of snow to Sierra and 1 inch of rain to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - On the heels of two recent, wet storms that left several feet of snow in the Sierra and near-record rain in the valley, we're in for another powerful storm later this week. The next storm is expected to arrive Thursday evening and will linger through Monday. Based on the preliminary forecast, the storm is expected to bring several feet of snow and multiple inches of rainfall.TimingThe storm will move into the region around 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday morning will be clear, and then another system will move in Friday night, lingering throughout Saturday and into Sunday. There will then...
citrusheightssentinel.com
The tragic story behind this children’s monument at Rusch Park
By Sara Beth Williams– — At Rusch Park, a lone monument stands encased in stone at the entrance to the playground near the softball fields with the inscription: “This playground memorial is dedicated in memory of those children who have met with untimely tragedy. ‘Grieve not for they rest in Heaven.’”
iheart.com
Sacramento SPCA Hosting Holiday Events To Adopt Before Christmas
The 5th Annual PUP Crawl happening the Saturday December 10th. Over 300 crawlers will be dressed in their best, or ugliest, holiday garb and sit, shop and savor with their pups through the streets of Midtown. Tickets still available by clicking here. Home for the Pawlidays Adoption Promotion: It's time...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit
California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
