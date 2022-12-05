Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Related
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making
People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
What’s the Deal With That Big ‘Red Church Tower’ in Loveland?
If you've driven on Taft Avenue in Loveland near Benson Sculpture Garden, you've probably taken notice of the "red tower." It definitely stands out, drawing the ire of members of the neighborhoods near it. The City of Loveland recently had a meeting about what's going on with the tower, and...
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
Join The Santa Catch Race in Windsor On Dec. 17th
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Run Windsor's Owner and Race Director, Mandy Mullen, about an upcoming race on December 17th in Windsor, CO. All proceeds from the race will go to Northern Colorado families in need through. Adopt-A-Family. To sign-up, volunteer or donate to the Santa...
Tip Colorado Amazon Drivers For “Free” This Holiday Season. How?
'Tis the season all around Colorado and beyond, and while for most it's "wonderful," for our local delivery drivers, it's the most stressful time of the year. What if there was a way to thank them that didn't cost you anything?. How Can We Tip Amazon Drivers This Holiday Season?
This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
Down But Not Out: Loveland’s Famous ‘Redman’ Sculpture Comes Down
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado, during the 1970s and 1980s, hold fond memories...
Donate & Tie Fleece Blankets with Pioneer Ridge Elementary School
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Pioneer Ridge Elementary School's 5th Grade Teacher, Amy Thompson and two of their 5th Graders, Lilah Claypool and Blake Boshell. All fleece donations should be cut to 1 1/4 yards and can be dropped off on or before December 12, 2022...
You’ve Got to See This Christmas Vacation RV Display in Greeley
When it comes to Christmas movies, there is one that is always at the top of any list. That movie would be National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The 1989 movie surrounding the Griswolds is adored by all. The always memorable cousin Eddie and his family's RV can undoubtedly be recognized by...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Fort Collins Will Now Let You Leave Your Car In Old Town Without Getting a Ticket
Old Town Fort Collins is a great place to hang out, with many places to shop, eat and drink at. While you may have made plans to go home early, plans change. Fort Collins is helping you get home without worry. "What will I do with my car," is a...
How Is the Crazy ‘Frozen Dead Guy Days’ Moving to Quaint Estes Park?
It what sounds like one of the most unlikely things to happen, the rambunctious "Frozen Dead Guy Days," famously held in Nederland, will now take place in Estes Park. As crazy as it does sound, this could end up making the event bigger and better than it has ever been over its 20 year history. Is Estes Park, or even Loveland for that matter, ready for the event?
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
The Salvation Army Invites FoCo to Give Back in 3 Ways
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with The Fort Collins Salvation Army Corp Officer and Pastor, Genesis Apuan, about their Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree. To donate virtually to the Red Kettle Campaign Click here. To find an Angel Tree in Fort Collins so you can purchase...
An Open Letter To Rude Cyclists In Colorado
And just for the record, this isn't just a Colorado thing but since we're here at the moment, I wanted to point out a few things that have been bugging me about cyclists lately. First off, I do understand the whole sharing the road concept and I've seen my fair...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Nicholas Ivarson
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0