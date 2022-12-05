ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making

People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
Join The Santa Catch Race in Windsor On Dec. 17th

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Run Windsor's Owner and Race Director, Mandy Mullen, about an upcoming race on December 17th in Windsor, CO. All proceeds from the race will go to Northern Colorado families in need through. Adopt-A-Family. To sign-up, volunteer or donate to the Santa...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne

There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

