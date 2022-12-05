Read full article on original website
Liela L. Hoffman, 81
Liela L. Hoffman, 81, of rural Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Ennoble Manor. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Burial will be in church cemetery. Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home &...
Eleanor Gerlach, age 93
Eleanor Gerlach, age 93, of Preston, Iowa died peacefully on Dec 5th, 2022, at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, Iowa. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston, Iowa at 11am on Saturday 10th with a period of visitation prior to the mass at 9am. Online condolences and tributes may be given to the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com. Donations will go toward Hospice of Jackson County.
Wagon tour of holiday lights
Steve Tebbe of Whispering Meadows Farms will be providing heated wagon rides to tour the Christmas Lights of Bellevue from now through Christmas. Tours are scheduled by appointment by calling 563-357-3784.
Theisen inducted into Knights of Columbus Hall of Fame
Bellevue’s longtime resident, the legendary ‘Razor’ Ray Theisen, was inducted into the Iowa Knights of Columbus Hall of Fame at a special ceremony this past weekend in Des Moines. Thiesen, a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, joined the Knights in 1956 in La Motte, before becoming a...
Bellevue goes 3-0 in first week of 2022-23 season
The Bellevue boys basketball season is off to a strong start as the Comets last Thursday defeated Durant 66-53 on the road and came back home on Friday to defeat West Liberty 74-39. Against Durant, Jensen Wedeking scored a game high 31 points. Cameron Casel dropped in 15; while Robert...
Alaina Thomas turned one year old on Nov. 23
Alaina Violet Thomas celebrated her first birthday on November 23, 2022. Alaina is the daughter of Greg and Mary Thomas of Bellevue, IA and younger sister to Connor (11), Isaac (9), and Adleigh (5). She is the granddaughter of Dwain and Barb Kilburg, Bellevue, IA, Janet Thomas, Farley, IA and...
O’Connell snags 3rd NFR check
Zwingle native Tim O’Connell, a three-time world champion, continues a strong showing atop barebacks at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been that high in this arena for that many seconds in a row,” O’Connell said of his 82.5-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Ghost Town. “I wasn’t trying to do anything spectacular. I was trying to get up, get down and find my rigging handle every jump. About midway through that point, she shot forward a little bit and started pulling her head up. It really dropped my rigging down and forward.”
County will help to apply for Drug-Free Community grant
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors granted a request from the Jackson County Prevention Coalition for financial help with a grant application for a renewal of the Drug-Free Community grant. Julia Furne, project coordinator for the coalition, and member Pam Schoenthaler requested $2,000. Schoenthaler said the city of Maquoketa, East...
School Board approves petition language for new elementary
Collecting constituents' signatures is the next step to move a newly proposed $13.1 million Bellevue Elementary School building project forward. The Bellevue School Board recently approved the petition language for constituents to sign, which presents a bond referendum question to fund the construction of a new elementary school. The petition requires 25% of the previous school board elections voters by January to call for a special election in March.
