Zwingle native Tim O’Connell, a three-time world champion, continues a strong showing atop barebacks at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been that high in this arena for that many seconds in a row,” O’Connell said of his 82.5-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Ghost Town. “I wasn’t trying to do anything spectacular. I was trying to get up, get down and find my rigging handle every jump. About midway through that point, she shot forward a little bit and started pulling her head up. It really dropped my rigging down and forward.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO