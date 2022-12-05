Read full article on original website
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged in accidental death of girlfriend posts bond, lawsuit filed
A Jefferson City man, charged in the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend is free on bond. Last week, a judge set a bond amount of $25,000 for Joshua Wilbers, 23. He’s charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting his live-in girlfriend, Hallie Phillips, 20. The shooting happened at their home on Century Farms Road in Cole County on November 27. Wilbers told investigators he had just purchased the gun and was checking it out, when it accidentally discharged, striking Phillips in the face. She died several days later.
kjluradio.com
Bond denied for Columbia murder suspect
Bond continues to be denied for a Columbia murder suspect. Corey Blueitt, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia. Badolato was shot in the 2000 block of Newton Drive Monday night. Blueitt was arraigned in a Boone County...
939theeagle.com
Judge rejects bond for Columbia murder suspect; CPD’s investigation continues
Bond has been denied for a Columbia man charged with first degree murder for Monday night’s shooting death of a man on Newton drive, north of I-70. Boone County prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Corey Blueitt with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Columbia Police detective David Nicolaescu says Blueitt was captured at about 2:45 on Tuesday morning.
Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was accused of killing two people in 2020 has pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Iseah Jackson, 19, will appear in court for his sentencing hearing at 4 p.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. He is currently being held at the Boone County Jail. Jackson The post Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two teens will have a joint trial in Columbia murder case
Prosecutors will argue Tuesday that a single trial should be held for three teens accused in a February murder in Columbia. The post Two teens will have a joint trial in Columbia murder case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine
A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
kjluradio.com
Kaiser man heads to trial in February for his role in murder of Columbia man
The last of three defendants in a Miller County murder case will proceed to trial. During a hearing Monday, Judge Kenneth Hayden ruled Daniel Cole’s trial will proceed as scheduled on February 6, 2023. Cole is charged with abandonment of a corpse. Cole, Christopher English, and William Lucas were...
kjluradio.com
Two of three teens charged in muder of Columbia teen to stand trial together
Two of the three teenagers accused of murdering a Columbia girl will have a joint trial. Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford, and Tavan Williams-Patrick are all charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the February shooting death of Aubry Doxley, 15. Doxley was one of three people shot at a home in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two men survived but Doxley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
CoMo Man Arrested For DWI, Kidnapping, Assault
Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Route O and Salem Road last Thursday night, for an investigation into reports of a female screaming for help. Deputies arrived and found a disturbance had occurred in the 29000 block of Salem Road (northeast of the airport). After an on-scene investigation,...
Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have identified the Columbia man killed Wednesday night in a pedestrian-involved crash. According to the Columbia Police Department, the crash happened in the 3200 block of Clark Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police said Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, tried to cross Clark Lane when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him. Estrada The post Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman linked to 2021 murder investigation sentenced to probation
A Columbia woman is sentenced for her involvement with a murder investigation. Lyric Fernandez was charged in March with providing a fake alibi for a murder suspect. But on Monday, she pleaded down to tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge against Fernandez...
khqa.com
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
KMZU
Missing teen suspected to be in Callaway County
ASHLAND, Mo. – An Ashland teen who went missing over the weekend is suspected to be in the Callaway County and Fulton area. According to Missouri Missing, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes was last seen on December 4. Her family suspects she may be held against her will. Dubes reportedly does not have her cell phone or other forms of communication in her possession.
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City gets probation for firing gun at McClung Park, damaging several vehicles
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for firing a gun at a city park last year. Michael James pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon he’s prohibited from having a firearm. In exchange for his plea, one count of drug possession was dropped. James was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries Thursday morning on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive. The scene investigation revealed Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, Missouri, was driving eastbound in her 2005 Nissan Sentra and turned left into the path of Douglas Platter, who The post Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
CPD heads to the end of 2022 with staffing shortages unresolved
The Columbia Police Department said so far, 24 officers left the force in 2022. Out of those, eight officers retired, and the remaining 16 left for different reasons. According to the department’s public information specialist Christian Tabak, it is understandable that the choice of getting into the law enforcement career as a path has been “under scrutiny,” given the “difficulties” associated with it, he said.
kjluradio.com
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area
A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
krcgtv.com
Man charged with J. Pfenny's shooting granted public defender
JEFFERSON CITY — After originally having his request denied, the man charged with a double homicide at a downtown Jefferson City bar was granted a public defender in his Cole County case. Damien Davis was denied a public attorney last week after being declared ineligible, according to a letter...
Columbia police say crash will close part of Clark Lane for hours
Part of Clark Lane in east Columbia is closed for a "police incident," according to a notification from Boone County Joint Communications. The post Columbia police say crash will close part of Clark Lane for hours appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
