Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Michelle Obama continues embracing her natural hair with her latest hairstyle
In November 2022, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Americans “weren’t ready” for her natural hair while speaking at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. The mom of two, who is promoting her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times , shared the reason why she...
sheenmagazine.com
iHeartPodcasts and Veteran Comedian Michael Colyar Team Up for New Podcast “Michael Talks To Errbody”
Tune in for bold and unfiltered conversations on life, politics, love, sex and everything in-between with all-star guests including TS Madison, Mike Tyson, Regina King and more!. HeartPodcasts, the #1 podcast publisher globally, announced “Michael Talks To Errbody,” a new show hosted by legendary funnyman Michael Colyar — launches on...
Naomi Osaka Elevates Little Black Dress With 6-Inch Peep-Toe Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’
Naomi Osaka gave a little black dress a towering boost while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new children’s book “The Way Champs Play,” how she handles mental health challenges and some of her favorite things to do in New York City. Osaka wore a black minidress for her television appearance. The piece featured puffy shoulder pads, sheer ruffled sleeves and a pleated skirt. To amp up her look, she accessorized with a gold choker necklace and diamond stud earrings. Sticking...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 of the Must-See Performances From This Year’s Ceremony
Just because the Soul Train Awards 2022 are over doesn’t mean the music has to stop. In honor of yet another fantastic celebration of soul and r&b hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances from that night. From veteran musician Chanté Moore to gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, this year’s event featured several industry heavy hitters.
‘Dreamgirls’ Stars Jennifer Hudson and Amber Riley Channel Effie White for ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ Duet
Front and center is a position Dreamgirls character Effie White constantly fought to stay in — and the women who have portrayed her in film and on stage carry that uphill battle with them long after the curtains close and the credits roll. On the latest episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, Jennifer Hudson welcomed special guest Amber Riley for a heartfelt reprisal of their respective roles as Effie in the Dreamgirls 2006 film and 2016 West End debut. “I’m sure that you became very close to that character like I became very close with that character and really knew...
sheenmagazine.com
Peacock Celebrates THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS Premiere Event in Los Angeles
Wednesday, December 7th, Peacock and Universal Television hosted a star-studded red carpet premiere event and screening for the highly-anticipated limited series premiere of The Best Man: The Final Chapters at The Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, California. The premiere of the streamer’s new series, a continuation of the beloved and...
Billy Porter Commands Attention In Distressed Ruffles & Popped Collar With Hidden Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Billy Porter made a head-turning entrance as he arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. Although the actor was not nominated for any awards, Porter presented the Music Icon Award to Shania Twain. The “American Horror Story” actor opted for a monochrome look for the night with a long, black ruffled top that featured a distressed popped collar and three-quarter sleeves. He added a black leather belt around his waist. The actor paired the look with a pair of black wide-leg pants. Porter opted for silver-toned accessories with a diamond statement necklace that matched his sparkling...
sheenmagazine.com
Tamela Mann and David Mann, alongside LL Cool J Receive Urban One Honors During 5th Celebration Set to Air January 16th on TV One!
Urban One Honors 5th Celebration “Icons of the Culture” took place in Atlanta, Georgia this past weekend. The exclusive honors powered by TV One Networks recognized and awarded “LL Cool J” the “Entertainment Icon” Award while honoring Tamela and David Mann with the “Inspirational Impact” Award!
Mariah Carey Says “Creative Geniuses” Monroe and Moroccan Inherited Her Musical Talents
Watch: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Bonding With Meghan Markle. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mariah Carey's two kids. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the legendary singer discussed how her children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe— whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon—seem to have the same musical bone as her.
