Washington, DC

Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Elevates Little Black Dress With 6-Inch Peep-Toe Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Naomi Osaka gave a little black dress a towering boost while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new children’s book “The Way Champs Play,” how she handles mental health challenges and some of her favorite things to do in New York City. Osaka wore a black minidress for her television appearance. The piece featured puffy shoulder pads, sheer ruffled sleeves and a pleated skirt. To amp up her look, she accessorized with a gold choker necklace and diamond stud earrings. Sticking...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 of the Must-See Performances From This Year’s Ceremony

Just because the Soul Train Awards 2022 are over doesn’t mean the music has to stop. In honor of yet another fantastic celebration of soul and r&b hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances from that night. From veteran musician Chanté Moore to gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, this year’s event featured several industry heavy hitters.
Rolling Stone

‘Dreamgirls’ Stars Jennifer Hudson and Amber Riley Channel Effie White for ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ Duet

Front and center is a position Dreamgirls character Effie White constantly fought to stay in — and the women who have portrayed her in film and on stage carry that uphill battle with them long after the curtains close and the credits roll. On the latest episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, Jennifer Hudson welcomed special guest Amber Riley for a heartfelt reprisal of their respective roles as Effie in the Dreamgirls 2006 film and 2016 West End debut. “I’m sure that you became very close to that character like I became very close with that character and really knew...
sheenmagazine.com

Peacock Celebrates THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS Premiere Event in Los Angeles

Wednesday, December 7th, Peacock and Universal Television hosted a star-studded red carpet premiere event and screening for the highly-anticipated limited series premiere of The Best Man: The Final Chapters at The Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, California. The premiere of the streamer’s new series, a continuation of the beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Billy Porter Commands Attention In Distressed Ruffles & Popped Collar With Hidden Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Billy Porter made a head-turning entrance as he arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. Although the actor was not nominated for any awards, Porter presented the Music Icon Award to Shania Twain. The “American Horror Story” actor opted for a monochrome look for the night with a long, black ruffled top that featured a distressed popped collar and three-quarter sleeves. He added a black leather belt around his waist. The actor paired the look with a pair of black wide-leg pants. Porter opted for silver-toned accessories with a diamond statement necklace that matched his sparkling...
SANTA MONICA, CA

