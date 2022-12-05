The last few years threw everyone for a loop, but on the bright side, necessity is the mother of invention. When people couldn’t leave their houses, they started looking for easier, more accessible ways to do things — and certain brands, like 1-800 Contacts, delivered tenfold. This company believes in a better world where technology enables everyone to take control of their own vision care. In other words, you order everything else online, so why shouldn’t you be able to order your contact lenses too?

