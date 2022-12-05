Read full article on original website
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm
The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists
The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
Upworthy
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
Man Keeps Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turns Out to Be Far More Valuable
In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
What time will the full moon eclipse Mars on Dec. 7?
A bright Mars at opposition will disappear behind the moon on Wednesday (Dec. 7), but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.
Giant Mystery 'Alien' Growth Blocking Toilet Baffles Experts
"I replaced a toilet because it wasn't flushing properly. Now I know why," said the plumber who got called about the problem.
Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war
A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation. Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
The deformed "Starchild Skull" contained DNA strands of unknown origin
An example of a deformed "alien" skullPhoto byDennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Starchild Skull has been the object of fascination for those who wish to believe in the paranormal and the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth.
