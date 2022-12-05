ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
TheDailyBeast

A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm

The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Maya Devi

A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’

A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
Maya Devi

Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war

A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation. Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.

