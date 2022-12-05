Read full article on original website
McAllen PD lands millions in grants to fight gangs, secure schools and more
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An infusion of nearly $15 million in grants is helping the McAllen Police Department protect the community. On Thursday, the McAllen Police Department described 2022 as its “most successful grant funding year.” “Our base budget this year is $40 million,” McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said. “So when you look at […]
Donna ISD’s first female Superintendent completes Ed.D
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More women are taking on leadership roles in school districts across Texas for the 2021-2022 academic year compared to men. 281 women were certified this year to become superintendents in Texas schools; that’s compared to 164 men. In Donna, the school district has recently welcomed its first female superintendent since its creation […]
Rio Grande Regional Hospital New Inpatient Rehab Center Open
McALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newly built Inpatient Rehabilitation Center. The modern and advanced Inpatient Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive services to aid patients in the recovery process following an acute hospitalization. The hospital-based program provides a...
STC Nursing Program’s Newest Grads
McALLEN, Texas – A new group of South Texas College student nurses are soon to begin their professional careers. This fall semester 118 STC students are expected to graduate from the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program. The students were recently honored with a pinning ceremony at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance to recognize each graduate and provide time with families and friends to celebrate their accomplished moment.
Nursing Grad Gets a Life Lesson In Compassion
MCALLEN, Texas – From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
Garza: Pendulum-De Lucio project can be spur for developing a manufacturing hub in north Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza says the big Pendulum Development/De Lucio USA trailer assembly project can be the spark for creating a manufacturing hub alongside I-69 Central/Expressway 281 in the north of the city. Under the De Lucio-Pendulum partnership a 70,000 square feet manufacturing facility is going...
Edinburg police: Couple asks man for ride and then steals his truck
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a man and woman accused of stealing a man’s truck when he was giving them a ride, documents show. Isaias Ochoa was arrested Nov. 27 on a charge of theft of property, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Norma Martinez was arrested July 31 on […]
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: South Texas Owls
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Peering out from a secretive hollow in an ancient mesquite tree, this eastern screech owl is perfectly camouflaged as it perches on the edge of a cavity waiting for dusk when it will take flight for its nocturnal hunt. With its mottled grayish feathering, the small owl blends in […]
Forbes Laudes UTRGV For Quality Education
UTRGV has again attracted the attention of Forbes magazine, being recognized for its return on investment in education. Edward Conroy’s article “Which Colleges Are Doing The Most For Students With The Least?” highlights UTRGV’s success in graduating students with low post-graduation debt. The findings used price-to-earning metrics compiled by Washington, D.C.-based think tank Third Way.
The Last Texas Lighthouse Open To The Public Will Be Relit For The First Time In 117 Years
The last Texas lighthouse still open to the public will glow again for the first time in more than a century this week. The Texas Historical Commission (THC) and the Port Isabel Lighthouse State Historic Site recently funded and coordinated the reproduction of a new lens for the lantern room at the top of the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse. The new installation will offer visitors a peek at the working past of the lighthouse and the service it provided to the Gulf Coast.
Weslaco ISD receives $5M for student well-being and safety
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District secured over $5 million in additional funding. The district’s news release said the funds are to expand programs dealing with student well-being, school safety and curriculum. “These are outside grants that we have received thus far,” Superintendent Dino Coronado said. “It’s a credit to a great […]
Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
Palmview welcomes new chief of police
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmview welcomed its new chief of police, Jose Trevino, Monday. After 22 years of working as the city’s top police officer, Trevino was one of 25 applicants and five finalists before he was selected as chief. “I’m excited,” Trevino said. “I’m ready to get to work and ready to move forward […]
Winter Texans generate over $1 billion in revenue
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Business is getting a boost this winter as thousands of Winter Texans flock to South Texas. The temporary residents aren’t just enjoying the warm weather and hospitality; they are also spending millions. About 100,000 Winter Texans call the Rio Grande Valley home...
Brownsville man was walking in middle of FM511 when fatally hit, DPS says
Update: Officials on Friday identified the Brownsville man who died. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was walking in the middle of the road early Thursday when he was hit and killed by a motorist on FM 511 in Brownsville, state officials said. Jeremiah Faulkenberry, 37, of Brownsville, died at the scene. The Texas Department […]
Agency: McAllen bar owes $250K in back wages to bartenders and servers
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The employer of Oak Texas Bar & Grill failed to pay servers and bartenders federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The Department of Labor found that the employer violated federal minimum wage obligations by only allowing employees to work for tips, a release […]
Mission PD unveils patrol unit for mental health department
The Mission Police Department has a new patrol unit. The green trim vehicle symbolizes mental health awareness. Mission city leaders showed off the new patrol unit Tuesday. They hope it will spark conversations about mental health and resources available in those in need. The department's mental health unit could also...
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident while patrolling border in south Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A customs agent died early Wednesday in an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling the border in south Texas, authorities said. According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the accident happened at about 1 a.m. CST near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico.
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Edinburg to offer no-cost landfill services in December
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December. Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday […]
