The last Texas lighthouse still open to the public will glow again for the first time in more than a century this week. The Texas Historical Commission (THC) and the Port Isabel Lighthouse State Historic Site recently funded and coordinated the reproduction of a new lens for the lantern room at the top of the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse. The new installation will offer visitors a peek at the working past of the lighthouse and the service it provided to the Gulf Coast.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO