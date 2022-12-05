ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Donna ISD’s first female Superintendent completes Ed.D

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More women are taking on leadership roles in school districts across Texas for the 2021-2022 academic year compared to men. 281 women were certified this year to become superintendents in Texas schools; that’s compared to 164 men. In Donna, the school district has recently welcomed its first female superintendent since its creation […]
DONNA, TX
megadoctornews.com

Rio Grande Regional Hospital New Inpatient Rehab Center Open

McALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newly built Inpatient Rehabilitation Center. The modern and advanced Inpatient Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive services to aid patients in the recovery process following an acute hospitalization. The hospital-based program provides a...
MCALLEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

STC Nursing Program’s Newest Grads

McALLEN, Texas – A new group of South Texas College student nurses are soon to begin their professional careers. This fall semester 118 STC students are expected to graduate from the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program. The students were recently honored with a pinning ceremony at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance to recognize each graduate and provide time with families and friends to celebrate their accomplished moment.
MCALLEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

Nursing Grad Gets a Life Lesson In Compassion

MCALLEN, Texas – From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: South Texas Owls

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Peering out from a secretive hollow in an ancient mesquite tree, this eastern screech owl is perfectly camouflaged as it perches on the edge of a cavity waiting for dusk when it will take flight for its nocturnal hunt. With its mottled grayish feathering, the small owl blends in […]
TEXAS STATE
valleybusinessreport.com

Forbes Laudes UTRGV For Quality Education

UTRGV has again attracted the attention of Forbes magazine, being recognized for its return on investment in education. Edward Conroy’s article “Which Colleges Are Doing The Most For Students With The Least?” highlights UTRGV’s success in graduating students with low post-graduation debt. The findings used price-to-earning metrics compiled by Washington, D.C.-based think tank Third Way.
EDINBURG, TX
The Daily South

The Last Texas Lighthouse Open To The Public Will Be Relit For The First Time In 117 Years

The last Texas lighthouse still open to the public will glow again for the first time in more than a century this week. The Texas Historical Commission (THC) and the Port Isabel Lighthouse State Historic Site recently funded and coordinated the reproduction of a new lens for the lantern room at the top of the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse. The new installation will offer visitors a peek at the working past of the lighthouse and the service it provided to the Gulf Coast.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD receives $5M for student well-being and safety

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District secured over $5 million in additional funding. The district’s news release said the funds are to expand programs dealing with student well-being, school safety and curriculum. “These are outside grants that we have received thus far,” Superintendent Dino Coronado said. “It’s a credit to a great […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Palmview welcomes new chief of police

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmview welcomed its new chief of police, Jose Trevino, Monday. After 22 years of working as the city’s top police officer, Trevino was one of 25 applicants and five finalists before he was selected as chief. “I’m excited,” Trevino said. “I’m ready to get to work and ready to move forward […]
PALMVIEW, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Winter Texans generate over $1 billion in revenue

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Business is getting a boost this winter as thousands of Winter Texans flock to South Texas. The temporary residents aren’t just enjoying the warm weather and hospitality; they are also spending millions. About 100,000 Winter Texans call the Rio Grande Valley home...
PORT ISABEL, TX
KRGV

Mission PD unveils patrol unit for mental health department

The Mission Police Department has a new patrol unit. The green trim vehicle symbolizes mental health awareness. Mission city leaders showed off the new patrol unit Tuesday. They hope it will spark conversations about mental health and resources available in those in need. The department's mental health unit could also...
MISSION, TX
themercedesenterprise.com

Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV

Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to offer no-cost landfill services in December

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December. Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday […]
EDINBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy