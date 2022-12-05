ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX21News.com

Homicide victim found on Bonforte Blvd identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman who was found shot to death in Pueblo the week of Thanksgiving has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. 53-year-old Melissa Carbajal was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, near Belmont Park. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said on Thanksgiving that Carbajal’s death was being investigated as a homicide, and named 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez as a person of interest in the case.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Man, daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Elbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a man and his young daughter. "Something like this, especially when a child's involved everybody wants to know the 'why' and we just don't have those answers right now," said Sgt. Jonathan Rollf, with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy