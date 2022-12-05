ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football walk-on Kobe Myers has entered NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State has had another member of its football program enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Kobe Myers, a walk-on linebacker has made the decision to leave the program.

Myers, a Walled Lake, Michigan native, walked on to Michigan State as a member of the 2019 recruiting class from Waterford Mott High School.

Stay up to date with Michigan State’s transfer news with SpartansWire’s transfer tracker.

