East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football DE Chase Carter enters transfer portal

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Michigan State lost another member of its defensive line, 2022 commit Chase Carter has made the decision to enter the transfer portal after one season in East Lansing.

Carter was a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, ranking as a 3-star prospect and the No. 820 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class.

