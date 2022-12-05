Read full article on original website
NBA Analyst Shares Chart Of Which Players Lead Scoring Per 3-Minutes
An NBA analyst has shared a chart that shows which players lead the NBA in scoring in 3-minute stretches this season.
Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on
Nets to be without whopping eight players vs. Pacers
The Nets will be extremely short-handed when they visit Indiana on Saturday for the second half of a back-to-back set. As Ian Begley of SNY.tv reports, Brooklyn has ruled out eight players, including their entire regular starting lineup. Kevin Durant (right knee injury management), Kyrie Irving (left adductor tightness), Ben...
Hoops Rumors
Report: Joe Ingles 'close' to making Bucks debut
The Bucks spent their $6.479MM taxpayer midlevel exception on forward Joe Ingles over the summer despite the fact he was rehabbing from a torn ACL after undergoing surgery in February. Ingles is “close” to making his Milwaukee debut, coach Mike Budenholzer told Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Sunday (Twitter...
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Kings’ De'Aaron Fox out for Friday’s matchup
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell will miss Friday’s contest against Sacramento with lower right leg soreness, reports Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. The Kings will also be without their leading scorer, point guard De’Aaron Fox, tweets Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. As Fedor writes, Mitchell has been dealing with...
Bob Myers nearing end of contract with Warriors — what's next?
Warriors executive Bob Myers could become one of the NBA’s most sought-after free agents next summer, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The president of basketball operations, who constructed the team that has captured four NBA titles in the last eight years, is moving into the final months of his current contract, Wojnarowski writes. Myers has talked to the organization about a new deal, but those negotiations are currently “on hiatus,” sources tell Woj.
Former NBA lottery pick Trey Burke joining Kings' G-League affiliate
Free agent guard Trey Burke is headed to the G League, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who says (via Twitter) that Burke is joining the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s NBAGL affiliate. The move shows up in the NBAGL’s official transaction log. Burke, 30, appeared in 42 games for...
Warriors' Anthony Lamb named in civil lawsuit against University of Vermont
Warriors two-way wing Anthony Lamb was named in a civil lawsuit filed this week against the University of Vermont, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. Lamb isn’t named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which accuses the school of mishandling reports of sexual harassment and...
Veteran center Greg Monroe signs with Chinese team
Veteran center Greg Monroe has signed with Shanxi-Loongs in the Chinese Basketball Association, tweets international writer Christos Harpidis. Monroe played with four NBA teams last season, mostly on 10-day contracts as the league was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Monroe signed with the Timberwolves in late December, then spent time...
A history of slow-moving NBA trade floodgates after December 15
A total of 74 NBA players who signed new contracts this past offseason will become trade-eligible next Thursday, on December 15. A handful of players will remain ineligible to be traded until January 15 or other specific dates, but December 15 is considered the unofficial start of NBA trade season, with all but a handful of players free to be included in deals.
Former NBA player and coach Paul Silas passes away at 79
Longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas has died, tweets Bob Ryan of The Boston Globe. The 79-year-old was a rugged rebounder and defender during his 16 NBA seasons. He was a two-time All-Star, a five-time All-Defensive selection and was part of three title-winning teams: the Celtics in 1974 and 1976 and the Super Sonics in 1979.
