Los Angeles, CA

Hoops Rumors

Nets to be without whopping eight players vs. Pacers

The Nets will be extremely short-handed when they visit Indiana on Saturday for the second half of a back-to-back set. As Ian Begley of SNY.tv reports, Brooklyn has ruled out eight players, including their entire regular starting lineup. Kevin Durant (right knee injury management), Kyrie Irving (left adductor tightness), Ben...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Report: Joe Ingles 'close' to making Bucks debut

The Bucks spent their $6.479MM taxpayer midlevel exception on forward Joe Ingles over the summer despite the fact he was rehabbing from a torn ACL after undergoing surgery in February. Ingles is “close” to making his Milwaukee debut, coach Mike Budenholzer told Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Sunday (Twitter...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Bob Myers nearing end of contract with Warriors — what's next?

Warriors executive Bob Myers could become one of the NBA’s most sought-after free agents next summer, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The president of basketball operations, who constructed the team that has captured four NBA titles in the last eight years, is moving into the final months of his current contract, Wojnarowski writes. Myers has talked to the organization about a new deal, but those negotiations are currently “on hiatus,” sources tell Woj.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Veteran center Greg Monroe signs with Chinese team

Veteran center Greg Monroe has signed with Shanxi-Loongs in the Chinese Basketball Association, tweets international writer Christos Harpidis. Monroe played with four NBA teams last season, mostly on 10-day contracts as the league was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Monroe signed with the Timberwolves in late December, then spent time...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hoops Rumors

A history of slow-moving NBA trade floodgates after December 15

A total of 74 NBA players who signed new contracts this past offseason will become trade-eligible next Thursday, on December 15. A handful of players will remain ineligible to be traded until January 15 or other specific dates, but December 15 is considered the unofficial start of NBA trade season, with all but a handful of players free to be included in deals.
UTAH STATE
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player and coach Paul Silas passes away at 79

Longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas has died, tweets Bob Ryan of The Boston Globe. The 79-year-old was a rugged rebounder and defender during his 16 NBA seasons. He was a two-time All-Star, a five-time All-Defensive selection and was part of three title-winning teams: the Celtics in 1974 and 1976 and the Super Sonics in 1979.
