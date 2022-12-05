Read full article on original website
Marshall Man Injured; Vehicle Struck Stop Sign, Power Line Support, and Fence
BALATON, MN (KMHL) — One Man was injured after he lost control of his vehicle in Balaton. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:56 Saturday afternoon, a 2004 Chevy Silverado was traveling northeast on 2nd Street in Balaton when it struck a stop sign, then a power line support, before crashing into a fence. The driver of the Silverado, 24-year-old Tyler Sowden of Marshall received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Marshall Hospital. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash. Assistance was provided by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Brewster man hurt in Friday crash in Cottonwood County
A single-vehicle crash Friday evening in Cottonwood County injured a Brewster man. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Clifton Jerome Robbins Jr., 24, lost control while southbound on a Cottonwood County 7 at Minnesota 62. The vehicle left the snow- and ice-covered road and went into the ditch. The crash was reported at 10:13 p.m. Friday.
Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified
The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
Two Injured in Jackson House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Jackson home Friday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News the initial call for a house fully engulfed in flames on Branch Street came in around 6:30. Both victims were able to escape before...
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday. The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burned-up vehicle located in a drainage ditch. Upon locating the vehicle, law enforcement discovered suspected human remains inside. The remains...
Fires keeping local crews hopping
Firefighters from the Jackson and Alpha fire departments responded to a garage fire at a farm site northeast of Jackson Tuesday morning. At least one vehicle was reported lost in the fire. Tuesday’s blaze comes just four days after a house fire broke out in east Jackson, injuring two people...
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Child Endangerment
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood woman has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents this year in Inwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Hannah Olson of Inwood is accused of injuring one child and not seeking help in a timely manner for an injury to another child. She was arrested on Monday, December 5th, 2022.
WHS gymnasts win season opener; Trojans boys defeated on home ice
The Worthington Trojans gymnastics team opened their season at home Tuesday with a 139.350-130.325 dual meet win over Luverne. WHS junior Olivia Barber won the all-around with a total score of 35.575, and she also finished on top on the bars at 8.375 and the balance beam at 9.375. The Trojans’ Kelsey Soleta was first on the vault at 9.15, and Addison Gerber of WHS was the No. 1 scorer on the floor at 9.25.
Community blood drive is Dec. 12 in Adrian
Sanford Health Adrian Clinic and Community Blood Bank will host a community blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Adrian EMS Building. The need is high and residents are asked to consider donating blood to support the local...
Visiting Spirit Lake girls defeat Trojans, 78-66
The Spirit Lake girls basketball team traveled to Worthington Monday night and defeated the Trojans 78-66. Spirit Lake, which led WHS by a score of 31-30 at halftime, improved to 3-1 with the victory. The Trojans, who got their first win of the season on Saturday against Southwest Minnesota Christian, are now 1-2. Both of their losses have been against Iowa schools.
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County State’s Attorney’s office, a South Dakota State University football player has been arrested for petty theft. Malik Lofton, a senior cornerback for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of Second...
Ag scholarships available through FORWARD Worthington
The Agribusiness Committee of FORWARD Worthington is partnering with Nobles County Corn and Soybean Growers Association, Rock Nobles Cattleman and Nobles County Farm Bureau to present $1,250 scholarship(s). The objective is to create scholarships for high school graduates entering college in an agricultural related field. Any high school graduate can...
