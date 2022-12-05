ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Jalen Duren makes first return to Memphis as Piston

MEMPHIS – As the Detroit Pistons make a pitstop in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies, they bring along former Memphis Tiger now NBA rookie Jalen Duren, who was drafted 13th overall in last summer’s draft. So far Duren making the jump to the NBA look easy, as he’s coming off a career night against […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy