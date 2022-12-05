Read full article on original website
Dublin based Regtech Fenergo Appoints Compliance Exec to Lead Regional Strategy in Americas
Fenergo, a compliance solutions provider, announced the appointment of former SunTrust (Truist) compliance executive Tracy Moore as Director of Strategy in the Americas. Moore will “oversee the development and execution of business strategy across Fenergo’s operations in North America, including those in the United States and Canada, and Latin American.”
Fintech Firms Froda, Treyd to Offer Merchants Growth Financing
Two of Sweden’s “fastest-growing” Fintech companies are joining forces in a partnership “to provide easier and more accessible growth financing for retailers that import goods.”. A unique, simple, and completely digital credit scoring process “enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly get financing with fair terms...
Molten Ventures Leads Investment in Cybersecurity Firm Vaultree
Vaultree, a cybersecurity firm, has raised a $12.8 million series A round led by Molten Ventures – along with Ten Eleven Ventures. Vaultree offers encryption services that allow for the processing of large amounts of data, including in financial services. In the event of a leak, Vaultree’s data-in-use encryption persists, rendering the data unusable for perpetrators.
More UK Investors Plan to Invest in Venture Capital Offerings in 2023: Report
More UK investors are planning to invest in venture capital offerings in 2023, according to research by Digital Horizon. It is important to note the survey polled LP types last month – iE home offices, asset managers, and other institutional money. Digital Horizon states that 56% of UK investors...
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
Marqeta Announces Integration with Mastercard Track Instant Pay Virtual Card Solution
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has reportedly integrated Mastercard Track™ Instant Pay, which is described as a next-generation virtual card solution that “uses machine learning and straight-through processing to enable instant payment of supplier invoices.”. Marqeta says it will “become the first processor to integrate with Track Instant Pay in...
Payments Tech Firm Brightwell Launches ATM Program Solutions for Maritime Clients
Atlanta-based global payments technology company Brightwell launched its ATM program solutions that “offer a cost-effective way for the cruise industry to drive revenue while lowering ATM operation costs.”. By partnering with NCR, the largest provider of ATM software applications and hardware, and Travelex, the “market leader” in foreign exchange,...
TIFIN Announces Asset Management Industry’s SaaS-based AI Platform for Modern Distribution
TIFIN, the wealth AI platform known for its engaging experiences to enable better outcomes, has launched a new platform, TIFIN AMP, that “addresses distribution frictions in the asset management industry.”. This new platform “combines marketing, data science and sales enablement capabilities to drive more intelligent and modern distribution.”
Open Banking Analytics Platform Prism Data Introduces CashScore v3, a Credit Scoring Solution
Prism Data, an open banking analytics platform, introduced CashScore v3, a powerful new version of its CashScore credit scoring model that leverages anonymized, consumer-permissioned open banking data “to fully illuminate a consumer’s true credit risk.”. That deeper understanding “enables lenders to build more resilient businesses while reining in...
Goji, Apex Group to Offer Digital Investor Onboarding for Alternative Fund Managers
Goji, an FCA regulated, UK-based technology provider that offers investors digital access to alternative investments, announced its partnership with global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. in order “to enable alternative asset management clients to seamlessly manage all stages of the investor lifecycle.”. Apex Group’s digital onboarding solution, “powered...
Nubank Announces Equity Capitalization of $330M, Raising 2022 Investment in Mexico to $1.3B
Nubank, which claims to be one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, announced an equity capitalization of $330 million, which will be “invested to finance the expansion of the company’s portfolio, increase penetration across market segments and strengthen its operations and long term commitment in Mexico.”
DealMaker to Power PicMii Reg CF Securities Offerings
DealMaker, a broker-dealer and online capital formation specialist, has signed an agreement to power PicMii’s crowdfunding platform. PicMii is a FINRA-regulated funding portal offering securities under Reg CF. PicMii is a Pennsylvania-based firm that was approved as a funding portal in 2020. The company focuses entirely on Reg CF securities offerings for early-stage ventures.
Tenderly Introduces Transaction Simulations in Web3 Gateway to Support dApp Devs
Tenderly, creators of a Web3 development platform, announced that it is the first Web3 development platform to offer simulations through RPC on Tenderly Web3 Gateway, “its production node as a service.”. In fact, Tenderly already “processes more than 50 million simulations per month through its Transaction Simulator.” Now, the...
Bondora Reports Slower Investment and Origination Stats for November 2022
As the colder weather settled in, Bondora platform originations and investment figures are also “cooling.”. With “a 6.4% decline in loan originations, as well as a 5.8% decline in investments.” Spain, however, continues “to increase its origination standing.” There was also “a substantial increase in new investors joining Bondora.” Their amount of cash recovered “increased to just below €1M”
PayPal Expands Crypto Buy, Sell, Hold Service to Luxembourg
Luxembourg is a country known for its “strong” focus on innovation and is one of the world’s “leading” financial centers, and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is pleased to announce that they will be “expanding PayPal’s cryptocurrency services to eligible Luxembourgish customers in the coming days.”
Plaid, Airwallex Partner on Payments
Airwallex has partnered with open banking platform Plaid. The agreement will see Airwallex offer an integrated solution for Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments. Airwallex said this will enable a more seamless and cost-efficient way to authorize debits from bank accounts into Airwallex accounts. Users will be able to verify bank accounts in the US instantly.
Fitch Takes Neutral Stance on Fintech in 2023
Fitch Ratings has posted a comment on the Fintech market, taking a neutral stance on innovative financial services firms for 2023. Fitch predicted continued revenue growth for North American and European Fintechs in 2023, but at a slower pace than in recent years. As one would expect, Fitch points to...
DTCC Survey Highlights Biggest Risks in 2023
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has published its annual Systemic Risk Barometer Survey. The results should come as no surprise. 68% of survey respondents cited Geopolitical Risks & Trade Tensions as a top threat, up from 49% last year. 61% of survey respondents identified Inflation as a top...
