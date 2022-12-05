Read full article on original website
Related
marshallradio.net
Saint Paul Woman Injured in Crash on Highway 23 South of Ruthton
RUTHTON, MN (KMHL) — A Saint Paul woman was injured when two vehicles collided on Highway 23 south of Ruthton Thursday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 11:50 Thursday night, a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2017 Ford Escape were traveling northbound on Highway 23. Near the intersection of 170th Avenue south of Ruthton, the two vehicles collided. A passenger in the Ford, a 60-year-old woman from Saint Paul, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Pipestone Hospital, while the driver was not injured. The driver of the Chevy and his four passengers were not injured.
knuj.net
NO ONE HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH, ONE CITED
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a two-vehicle crash at County Roads 24 and 13 in Cottonwood Township Tuesday morning shortly before 9 pm. Authorities say a truck driven by Ken Guggisberg of New Ulm and a Kia driven by Sara Diehl of St. James collided. Damage was minor to the truck, moderate to the Kia. Guggisberg was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Storm-Related Injury Crash Occurred Just West of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Marys Hospital this morning with injuries suffered in a weather-related crash near Rochester. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Sabreena Michel of Luverne was a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 14 around 8:35 AM. The State Patrol report on the incident indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice when the SUV, a van, and a pickup truck made contact about halfway between Rochester and Byron.
myradioworks.net
Hadley man dies in Wednesday morning crash
A Hadley man is dead as a result of a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday near Currie. Murray County dispatch received a report at 4:29 a.m. of the crash, which took place at intersection of Murray County 38 and 121st Street. County deputies located a 2000 Ford F-150 operated by Michael Swenson of Hadley. Swenson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Murray County Coroner.
marshallradio.net
Hadley Man Dies in One-Vehicle Accident Wednesday Near Currie
CURRIE, MN (KMHL) — Murray County Dispatch received a call early Wednesday morning at 4:29 reporting a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of county road 38 and 121st street near Currie. Murray County Deputies located a 2000 White Ford F-150 operated by Michael Swenson of Hadley Minnesota. Swenson was...
nwestiowa.com
No injuries, two semis damaged in crash
HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
klfdradio.com
Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified
The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Law Enforcement and Doctors Testify in Trial of Spirit Lake Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and doctors who attempted to treat victim Shelby Woizeschke taking the stand. Corey Harguth brings us details from the courtroom.
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday. The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
kiwaradio.com
Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Child Endangerment
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood woman has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents this year in Inwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Hannah Olson of Inwood is accused of injuring one child and not seeking help in a timely manner for an injury to another child. She was arrested on Monday, December 5th, 2022.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Iconic Supper Club in West Central MN Closing After 60 Years
MAYNARD (WJON News) – Anyone who has lived in West Central Minnesota has likely heard of Budger’s Dinner House. And, it’s a pretty good bet that you’ve eaten there at least a few times in your life. The restaurant is only open three nights a week...
siouxcountyradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Early Sunday Morning
An Orange City man was arrested early Sunday morning as a result of a traffic stop. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jonathan Pearson-Moerman was arrested after officers stopped him on 440th Street, east of Orange City, at 1:48am. While the officer was investigating, the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Comments / 0