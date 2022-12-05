Kasey Gerhard’s pin at 285 pounds won it for the Trojans on Thursday night as Worthington High School captured a 39-37 wrestling dual victory at Pipestone Area. Also winning by fall for the Trojans were Oscar Galvez at 137 pounds in 1:37, Moo Bleh at 152 in 2:56, and Chase Byrne at 170 in 1:27. WHS also had a 5-3 triumph by Ethan Meyer at 145 and won two other matches via forfeit.

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO