Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar

Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Gold/Silver: Are you positioned for another Silver squeeze?

We saw another major extension this week in precious metals, as buyers remained relentless, and we expect them to stay active well into the start of the new year. Seasonally, December and January are the two most bullish months, especially for gold, platinum, and silver. Earlier today, I sent out a study to our clients on the seasonal analysis of platinum rising 15 out of the last 15 years and silver 14 out of the previous 15 years during this time frame.
What it will take for the United States to survive; buy gold and silver

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM’s Jeffrey Christian speaks about the massive U.S. federal deficits and debt, and what is needed to fix the country. He speaks of past periods when the U.S. was pulled back from equally dire economic conditions. He then discusses recent gold and silver developments, including a prohibition coming on U.S. banks trading gold with the Central Bank of Russia, where the silver that has left London depositories really has gone, and November reductions in London gold and silver deposits.
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...
Gold higher after peak Fed hawkishness

Indicator 11/30/2022 10/31/2022 Change Mo % Chg YTD % Chg Analysis. Gold Bullion1 $1,768.52 $1,633.56 $134.96 8.26% (3.32)% Largest month return since July 2020. $19.16 $3.03 15.81% (4.78)% Continues to lead gold again. Gold Senior Equities (SOLGMCFT Index)3 113.04 96.79 16.25 16.79% (8.37)% Largest monthly return since April 2020. Gold...
MATIC Price Battles Under $1 Despite Bullish Signals

The Polygon (MATIC) price momentum registered a positive shift over the last 24 hours. The altcoin gained close to 3%. Meanwhile, on the weekly chart, MATIC is yet to recover from its losses. The technical outlook depicted positive price action; however, the coin is still not out of the woods.
Gold, silver firmer on bullish outside mkts; U.S. PPI looms

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The precious metals are being supported by a lower U.S. dollar index and firmer crude oil prices on this day. Bullish charts are also inviting the technical traders to the long sides of the gold and silver markets. February gold was last up $2.50 at $1,800.60 and March silver was up $0.333 at $23.25.
Bitcoin Dec. 9 daily chart alert - Waiting for a price breakout

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Friday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
Sideways action persists in the crypto market as Bitcoin holds above $17,100

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Conditions in the traditional markets were slightly worse as stocks slid into the market close, which resulted in...

