Grand Junction, CO

Experience Country Life By Staying at a Converted Colorado Silo

Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Book a Stay in this Converted Colorado Grain Silo. This rustic rental allows travelers...
US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
Next snowfall event arrives Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, conditions had remained dry across the state, with sunshine during the morning and afternoon hours before cloud cover took over around the evening. As a result, temperatures today stayed in the 40-degree range for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. For tonight, temperatures will sit in the 20s across the Western Slope under mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado

Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
Montrose couple nominated for Angus herdsman of the year

Jeff and Kathi Creamer, owner-operators of Lazy JB Angus at Montrose, Colorado, are candidates for the American Angus Association’s prestigious herdsman of the year award. Voting starts December 15 and continues through noon on January 5. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
Snow arrives Monday after a pleasant weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather this weekend will be pleasant and unseasonably warm, but it’s very much a “calm before the storm.”. A strong Pacific storm system will bring snow to Western Colorado next Monday and Tuesday. The storm system we’re tracking will move ashore along the Pacific Coast on Sunday. Changes in exact timing, amounts, and locations can change between now and then. Based on the latest forecast data on Friday, however, snow is likely to begin increasing early Monday morning - before the Monday morning drive. Snow will increase and fall all day. It may break briefly overnight, but more snow is likely on Tuesday.
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita

It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000. If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that lead to the death of an 86 year old woman at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June of 2021. That’s according to a press release from the Colorado Attorney General. Martinez was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days behind bars.
