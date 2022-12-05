Read full article on original website
KJCT8
US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
nbc11news.com
Next snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, conditions had remained dry across the state, with sunshine during the morning and afternoon hours before cloud cover took over around the evening. As a result, temperatures today stayed in the 40-degree range for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. For tonight, temperatures will sit in the 20s across the Western Slope under mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado
Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
agjournalonline.com
Montrose couple nominated for Angus herdsman of the year
Jeff and Kathi Creamer, owner-operators of Lazy JB Angus at Montrose, Colorado, are candidates for the American Angus Association’s prestigious herdsman of the year award. Voting starts December 15 and continues through noon on January 5. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
nbc11news.com
Snow arrives Monday after a pleasant weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather this weekend will be pleasant and unseasonably warm, but it’s very much a “calm before the storm.”. A strong Pacific storm system will bring snow to Western Colorado next Monday and Tuesday. The storm system we’re tracking will move ashore along the Pacific Coast on Sunday. Changes in exact timing, amounts, and locations can change between now and then. Based on the latest forecast data on Friday, however, snow is likely to begin increasing early Monday morning - before the Monday morning drive. Snow will increase and fall all day. It may break briefly overnight, but more snow is likely on Tuesday.
Delta Drive in has New Owners
The TruVu Drive in Delta has new owners and new plans to embrace an old style.
The Least Expensive House in Grand Jct. CO vs. Grand Jct. TN
Did you know there was such a place as Grand Junction, Tennessee? When it comes to housing, how does it compare to Grand Junction, Colorado?. Here's a quick look at the least expensive house currently on the market in Grand Junction, Colorado, compared to the least expensive house currently for sale in Grand Junction, Tennessee.
Best Places to Stop When Driving to Telluride from Grand Junction
Road-tripping around Colorado is almost always a good time. There are all kinds of beautiful natural landmarks to check out, great restaurants, and fun attractions along the way pretty much anywhere you go. The drive from Grand Junction to Telluride will take you about two and a half hours to...
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks
According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita
It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000. If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.
Dense fog limiting visibility on roads to less than a quarter-mile in western Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a 'dense fog advisory' is underway in the central Gunnison and Uncompahgre river basins until noon on Thursday, with hazardous driving conditions on many roads due to low visibility. Drivers can see less than a quarter-mile due to dense fog, with Highway 50 between...
Montrose Economic Conference Plans for 2023
A look at the state of things in Montrose, and how it's looking for next year.
KJCT8
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Picks For Best Places To Shop Local
Christmas is just 20 days away. Do you still have shopping to do? According to you, these are the Grand Junction, Colorado area businesses you would recommend to a friend when it comes to shopping locally. I asked on Facebook, "A friend wants to shop local this holiday season. What...
New Specialty Grocery Store Opens On North Ave. In Grand Junction
Attention Grand Junction, Colorado shoppers. A new specialty grocery store has opened on the 1000 block of North Avenue, across from Colorado Mesa University. This small store is open for business and ready to serve. Take a quick look at what they offer. Open For Business In Grand Junction, Colorado.
KJCT8
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that lead to the death of an 86 year old woman at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June of 2021. That’s according to a press release from the Colorado Attorney General. Martinez was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days behind bars.
