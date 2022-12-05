Read full article on original website
Related
myradioworks.net
Hadley man dies in Wednesday morning crash
A Hadley man is dead as a result of a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday near Currie. Murray County dispatch received a report at 4:29 a.m. of the crash, which took place at intersection of Murray County 38 and 121st Street. County deputies located a 2000 Ford F-150 operated by Michael Swenson of Hadley. Swenson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Murray County Coroner.
myradioworks.net
Trojans get late pin from Gerhard to win wrestling dual
Kasey Gerhard’s pin at 285 pounds won it for the Trojans on Thursday night as Worthington High School captured a 39-37 wrestling dual victory at Pipestone Area. Also winning by fall for the Trojans were Oscar Galvez at 137 pounds in 1:37, Moo Bleh at 152 in 2:56, and Chase Byrne at 170 in 1:27. WHS also had a 5-3 triumph by Ethan Meyer at 145 and won two other matches via forfeit.
Comments / 0