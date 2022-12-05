ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westword

Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap

After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

This Pour Over Martini Bar in Denver Looks Amazing

Have you heard of a pour-over martini? I haven't seen a TikTok video of this super cool place in Denver near the Cherry Creek Mall. Think of a pour-over coffee, then make it a martini. Cretan's is a Mediterranean restaurant that happens to serve these neat libations. Cretan's menu currently...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Where wolves could be released in Colorado

Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Bakery

Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Road-Trip Restaurant: Otto’s in Fairplay

Commuters traveling the high mountain stretch between Fairplay and Breckenridge have likely seen Otto’s Food Cart beckoning from the roadside in tiny town Alma. The scene is consistent: a grinning crowd clustered around picnic tables munching pit stop sandwiches and baskets of fries next to a buzzing line coiling from the grab-and-go window. Owner Brian “Otto” Beck beams and slings jokes from the other side of the glass, tossing out the restaurant’s catchphrase: Don’t eat and drive!
FAIRPLAY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Watch Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Joyously Return To the Forest

A couple of orphaned Colorado bear cubs have been released back into the wild following rehabilitation - and they were so happy to be going home. Earlier this year, a landowner near Durango shot and killed a bear that had charged him on his property. When Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrived on the scene, they found two bear cubs in a nearby tree. Sadly, they had just lost their mother. The cubs were trapped and taken to the Frisco Creek Rehab Facility.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

