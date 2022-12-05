ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

