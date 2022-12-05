Read full article on original website
Related
Country singer Jake Flint dead at 37, hours after wedding
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding to fiancée Brenda on Saturday. The up-and-coming star was just 37.
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
6 of the Best Hotels with a Water Park in Minnesota
Walking around a foreign city, you’re excited and grateful to be in a new place. However, you keep checking your maps to try to find the activities that you had lined up for the day. The Uber hasn’t shown up, you’re a little bit lost, and all you really...
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Bear and Raiven Brown Split Again
Alaskan Bush People stars Bear and Raiven Brown have reportedly split once again. Ashley's Reality Roundup reports that Raiven, currently expecting the pair's second child, revealed the breakup news on social media. It's far from the first time that they have gone their separate ways, with Raiven saying that there will be "no drama" between them this time.
Oklahoma country artist dies just hours after wedding: ‘It’s all so surreal’
Jake Flint, a singer-songwriter active in Oklahoma's Red Dirt country scene, passed unexpectedly over the weekend
13 strangers rent van for road trip after canceled flight. TikTok came along for ride
“This sounds like a pretty good movie,” one of the millions of viewers said about the trip from Florida to Tennessee.
Things to do in December from Explore Minnesota: Holiday happenings
Holiday light displays Bentleyville Tour of Lights (through Dec. 26): Every winter, Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into "America's Largest Free Walk-Through Lighting Display," shining bright with four million lights. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Kiwanis Holiday Lights (through Dec. 31): Head south to Mankato to marvel at 1.5 million LED lights, animated displays, a skating rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa Claus, live reindeer, ice sculptures and more. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Northern Lights Festival (Dec. 2-18) in Rochester is Minnesota's NEWEST indoor light park at the Mayo Civic Center. The...
'Married at First Sight' announces move to Nashville
"Married at First Sight" announced Monday it's moving to Nashville. Season 16 of the romance reality show premieres Jan. 4 on Lifetime.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Minnesota
There are just a few months of warm weather here in Minnesota. That explains why so many Minnesotans hurry outside as soon as the sun emerges in the spring and remain there until the weather turns chilly once more. Many of us use the extra time we have during the summer to engage in our favorite outdoor pursuits, like swimming and hiking.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0