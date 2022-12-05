Read full article on original website
City school’s Doss recognized with national award
A Mount Airy City Schools official was recently recognized by the Excellence in Equity Awards. Jon Doss has been chosen as a winner in the category of Champion of Equity – Support Staff, according to the city schools and the awards organization. This competitive awards program presented by the...
Fire chief says $390,000 radios much needed
The acquiring of a communication system for the Mount Airy Fire Department, at a potential cost of $390,000, is expected to close a key gap regarding items needed for its safe operations. An order was placed last week with the Motorola company for the new radios, which city Fire Chief...
Large crowd makes spirits bright
Macey Edwards never shied away from a good book and has chosen the modern literary classic ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ for a local child to enjoy. Geni Dowd got dressed for the occasion and was spotted in the clothing section making selections for Give a Kid a Christmas.
SCC nursing program ranked top 10 in state
Surry Community College’s Nursing program was ranked among the top 10 for best nursing schools in North Carolina, according to RegisteredNursing.com. SCC placed in the ninth position, with a score of 96.16 out of 100. The list was determined by “analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN pass-rates, meaning the percentage...
Police reports
• A Mount Airy man is incarcerated under a $10,000 secured bond on charges of possessing controlled substances on jail premises, a felony, and second-degree trespassing, according to city police reports. Dino Dennis Green Jr., 35, listed as homeless, was encountered by officers Thursday morning at the Mount Airy Post...
Mount Airy wins 1A State Championship
RALEIGH — The Mount Airy Granite Bears captured their eighth state championship in school history by defeating the Tarboro Vikings 20-7. Saturday’s championship victory was Mount Airy’s first since winning the 1A State Title in 2008. Tarboro (13-2) won the previous two 1A State Championships and had just one loss to a 1A opponent since 2017.
