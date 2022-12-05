ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

John Wall's 1st start for Clips in line to come vs. Wizards

John Wall has been looking forward to playing in front of fans again in Washington, D.C., and he will do that while likely making his first start for the LA Clippers. Wall is in line to make his first start of the season on Saturday against his former Washington Wizards team after the Clippers ruled starting point guard Reggie Jackson out because of rest.
John Wall nets 13 in return in front of fans in Washington

WASHINGTON --John Wall stole the ball and then sank a jumper, and although he was a member of the visiting team now, the fans in Washington still sounded impressed. So he egged them on a bit by yelling something he revealed after the game. "Still my city," he said. Wall...
Warriors' Steph Curry, Klay Thompson lead charge vs. Celtics

SAN FRANCISCO -- In their first matchup since Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, theWarriors beat the Boston Celtics123-107 on Saturday night in Golden State's best and most complete game of the season. Entering the contest, the Celtics were considered the better of the two teams with their NBA-best...
Top scorers meet in Golden State-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (21-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-13, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum meet when Golden State takes on Boston. Curry is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game.
76ers blow late lead but 'glad' for chance to take down Lakers in OT

PHILADELPHIA -- Shortly after his 76ers escaped with a 133-122 overtime victoryover the Lakers, coach Doc Rivers eased into a chair before the news conference and, before he could answer a question, summed up how his night played out. "I thought we would start this about 15 minutes ago," Rivers...
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant lead NBA quotes of the week

Stephen Curry kinda-sorta did the impossible and more from our NBA quotes of the week. 'I did make two of them, though, just in case anybody was wondering.'. Warriors guard Stephen Curry, on the (edited) viral video that showed him making five full-court shots in a row. 'Look at the...
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriorspresident of basketball operations Bob Myers -- architect of four NBA championships in the past eight years -- is entering into the final months of his contract and remains without a new deal, sources told ESPN. Golden State ownership and Myers -- a two-time NBA...
The move that might've saved the Golden State Warriors' season

IT'S NOV. 20 AND the Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a surprisingly competitive tilt against the 3-13 Houston Rockets. On paper, the Warriors should be running away with this game, against a much younger, less experienced, much happier to lose team. With 4:46 left in the first quarter, the Warriors make their first substitution. They're up 13. They end the first quarter up 40-28. The blowout is on.
HOUSTON, TX

