IT'S NOV. 20 AND the Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a surprisingly competitive tilt against the 3-13 Houston Rockets. On paper, the Warriors should be running away with this game, against a much younger, less experienced, much happier to lose team. With 4:46 left in the first quarter, the Warriors make their first substitution. They're up 13. They end the first quarter up 40-28. The blowout is on.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO