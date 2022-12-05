Read full article on original website
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on
NBA Analyst Shares Chart Of Which Players Lead Scoring Per 3-Minutes
An NBA analyst has shared a chart that shows which players lead the NBA in scoring in 3-minute stretches this season.
ABC30 Fresno
John Wall's 1st start for Clips in line to come vs. Wizards
John Wall has been looking forward to playing in front of fans again in Washington, D.C., and he will do that while likely making his first start for the LA Clippers. Wall is in line to make his first start of the season on Saturday against his former Washington Wizards team after the Clippers ruled starting point guard Reggie Jackson out because of rest.
ABC30 Fresno
John Wall nets 13 in return in front of fans in Washington
WASHINGTON --John Wall stole the ball and then sank a jumper, and although he was a member of the visiting team now, the fans in Washington still sounded impressed. So he egged them on a bit by yelling something he revealed after the game. "Still my city," he said. Wall...
ABC30 Fresno
Warriors' Steph Curry, Klay Thompson lead charge vs. Celtics
SAN FRANCISCO -- In their first matchup since Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, theWarriors beat the Boston Celtics123-107 on Saturday night in Golden State's best and most complete game of the season. Entering the contest, the Celtics were considered the better of the two teams with their NBA-best...
ABC30 Fresno
'Gave my heart to that city': John Wall's Washington homecoming has been four years in the making
WHEN THE NBA released its 2022-23 schedule in August, John Wall immediately scanned the page until he got to Dec. 10. LA Clippers at Washington Wizards. 7 p.m. Capital One Arena. Since the day he was traded for Russell Westbrook in a deal between the Wizards and Houston Rockets on...
ABC30 Fresno
Top scorers meet in Golden State-Boston matchup
Boston Celtics (21-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-13, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum meet when Golden State takes on Boston. Curry is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game.
ABC30 Fresno
76ers blow late lead but 'glad' for chance to take down Lakers in OT
PHILADELPHIA -- Shortly after his 76ers escaped with a 133-122 overtime victoryover the Lakers, coach Doc Rivers eased into a chair before the news conference and, before he could answer a question, summed up how his night played out. "I thought we would start this about 15 minutes ago," Rivers...
ABC30 Fresno
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant lead NBA quotes of the week
Stephen Curry kinda-sorta did the impossible and more from our NBA quotes of the week. 'I did make two of them, though, just in case anybody was wondering.'. Warriors guard Stephen Curry, on the (edited) viral video that showed him making five full-court shots in a row. 'Look at the...
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriorspresident of basketball operations Bob Myers -- architect of four NBA championships in the past eight years -- is entering into the final months of his contract and remains without a new deal, sources told ESPN. Golden State ownership and Myers -- a two-time NBA...
ABC30 Fresno
The move that might've saved the Golden State Warriors' season
IT'S NOV. 20 AND the Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a surprisingly competitive tilt against the 3-13 Houston Rockets. On paper, the Warriors should be running away with this game, against a much younger, less experienced, much happier to lose team. With 4:46 left in the first quarter, the Warriors make their first substitution. They're up 13. They end the first quarter up 40-28. The blowout is on.
