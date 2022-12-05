Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Hiker Falls to Death From Cliff Atop New Hampshire Mountain
HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (AP) — A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch, officials said. The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
US News and World Report
California Man, 88, Charged With Killing Girl in Car Crash
INDIO, Calif. (AP) — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
Comments / 0