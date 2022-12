The JV Girls are now 10-0 overall and 3-0 vs conference teams after a 54-23 victory over visiting Hobart Brickies. The Kougars jumped out to a 27-12 halftime lead. Then came out in the third quarter taking advantage of under sized Hobart team by feeding the post. Biedron, Walstra and Starr did a fantastic job of getting the ball to the posts Allowing Dase to collect 16 points in the quarter. The Kougars outscored the Brickies 24-6. To take a 51-18 lead at end of 3. Scoring for the Kougars Ava Dase 16, Sarah Biedron 11, Maddy Murray 10, Brooke Swart 6, Abigail Walstra 6, Hannah Bristol 5.

HOBART, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO