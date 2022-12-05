ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
CHICAGO, IL
Blue Jays linked to possible move for disgruntled All-Star

The Toronto Blue Jays could be trying to keep up wth the Joneses in the American League East. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Friday that the Blue Jays are a possible trade suitor for All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Morosi notes that Toronto ideally wants to add a player who can play center field and who can bat from the left side, both of which Reynolds checks off.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Report: Braves in danger of losing Dansby Swanson

The Atlanta Braves may be producing a rerun of last offseason’s free agent drama, this time with another fan favorite. A new report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com suggests that Atlanta’s efforts to retain shortstop Dansby Swanson are not going particularly well. The Braves have offered Swanson a six-year deal worth roughly $100 million, but the two sides have not had any active negotiations since the end of the season. Swanson was so bothered by the lack of communication that he recently reached out to Braves president Alex Anthopoulos to try to figure out where things stand between the two sides.
ATLANTA, GA
Report: Padres were willing to offer wild contract to Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge turned down a last-minute overture from the San Diego Padres, but his reason for doing so certainly was not down to the money. The Padres were willing to offer Judge over $400 million over 14 years to beat both the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 14-year deal likely would have been blocked by Major League Baseball as an attempt to circumvent the luxury tax, though things never got to that point.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB threatened players from investigating juiced balls

Major League Baseball has denied that any so-called “juiced balls” were still in circulation during the 2022 season, and the league seems to have gone to great lengths to prevent anyone from concluding otherwise. Meredith Wills, the astrophysicist who discovered that MLB used two different baseballs in 2021,...
Could sale of Washington Nationals fall through?

The Washington Nationals have been negotiating a potential sale of their franchise to billionaire Ted Leonsis, but there appears to be at least one significant obstacle standing in the way of a deal. It was revealed earlier this year that the Lerner family is looking to sell the Nats. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
