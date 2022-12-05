ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kvhsathletics.com

C-Team falls to West Lafayette Harrison

The Lady Kougars were defeated by the Lady Raiders 33-12. West Lafayette only took a 14-10 lead into the half. A strong defensive effort allowed the Lady Raiders to outscore the Kougars 19-2 in the second half and secure the victory. All three Lady Kougar teams travel to Hanover Central tomorrow night for the triple header. Games start at 5:30 C-Team & JV. varsity to follow. Come out and cheer the ladies to victory!
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Purdue, Dayton and Texas A&M withdraw from Las Vegas tournament after past organizing failures

There's more fallout from the over Thanksgiving. Three women's basketball teams withdrew from an upcoming holiday tournament in Las Vegas on Monday over concerns stemming from the Las Vegas Invitational, . Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M officially pulled out from the upcoming Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, which is being run by the same group that did the Las Vegas Invitational. Instead, Purdue and Texas A&M are going to play each other separately.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTWO/WAWV

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on the west side of Indianapolis in Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. It was sold at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road. The winning numbers are as follows: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14.  No ticket matching all […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Football: Stepping Stone or Destination?

Earlier today, I covered the short term ramifications of Jeff Brohm’s resignation here, now it’s time to pull back and take a broader look at the Purdue football program. The key long term consideration for Mike Bobinski is how he views Purdue. Does he see Purdue as a “stepping stone” job or a destination job? Obviously he’s going to tell everyone that the Boilermakers are a destination, but who he hires will show you how he currently views the program and the roster of potential “destination” coaches.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Ben Davis HS student arrested for having a handgun at school

INDIANAPOLIS — A student at Ben Davis High School has been arrested for having a gun on school property. A police report shows that a 17-year-old male was arrested last Friday after he brought a black .40 caliber Glock to school. Officers seized the handgun along with a magazine, 15 bullets, a strap accessory and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Two Indy gas stations drop gas prices under $3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two gas stations, Phillips 66 and BP, have dropped their gas prices below $3. One is on the west side while the other is on the far east side. The Phillips 66 gas station is located at 2935 N Mitthoeffer Rd & E 30th Street, and the BP gas station is located at 2427 West Washington Street near North Belleview Place. Phillips 66 is selling gas for $2.63 and BP is selling gas for $2.65.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man survives Cumberland house fire thanks to neighborhood hero

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Charred wood is all that remains for most of a house on Regis Court in Cumberland following a fire on Tuesday. As the homeowner began cleaning up, they salvaged unburnt items that made it through the fire. He’s only able to start that process because...
CUMBERLAND, IN
wrtv.com

Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers

FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
FISHERS, IN

