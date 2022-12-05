Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
kvhsathletics.com
C-Team falls to West Lafayette Harrison
The Lady Kougars were defeated by the Lady Raiders 33-12. West Lafayette only took a 14-10 lead into the half. A strong defensive effort allowed the Lady Raiders to outscore the Kougars 19-2 in the second half and secure the victory. All three Lady Kougar teams travel to Hanover Central tomorrow night for the triple header. Games start at 5:30 C-Team & JV. varsity to follow. Come out and cheer the ladies to victory!
Fishers point guard Jalen Haralson continues the stellar start to his sophomore season
Jalen Haralson of Fishers High School continued the stellar start to his sophomore season with another strong performance. The 6-foot-6 class of 2025 point guard had 25 points, including three 3-pointers, six assists, four rebounds and two steals for Fishers on Tuesday night in a 60-58 overtime loss to traditional power Carmel in a battle of Class 4A top-10 teams.
How to Watch No. 4 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Hofstra
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team is back in action on Wednesday night, taking on Hofstra in front of a home crowd at Mackey Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers have started 8-0 for the second consecutive...
Purdue, Dayton and Texas A&M withdraw from Las Vegas tournament after past organizing failures
There's more fallout from the over Thanksgiving. Three women's basketball teams withdrew from an upcoming holiday tournament in Las Vegas on Monday over concerns stemming from the Las Vegas Invitational, . Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M officially pulled out from the upcoming Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, which is being run by the same group that did the Las Vegas Invitational. Instead, Purdue and Texas A&M are going to play each other separately.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on the west side of Indianapolis in Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. It was sold at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road. The winning numbers are as follows: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14. No ticket matching all […]
Student arrested for intentionally setting fire at Lawrence North High School
A student has been arrested after intentionally setting a fire in the boy's bathroom Wednesday morning.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Stepping Stone or Destination?
Earlier today, I covered the short term ramifications of Jeff Brohm’s resignation here, now it’s time to pull back and take a broader look at the Purdue football program. The key long term consideration for Mike Bobinski is how he views Purdue. Does he see Purdue as a “stepping stone” job or a destination job? Obviously he’s going to tell everyone that the Boilermakers are a destination, but who he hires will show you how he currently views the program and the roster of potential “destination” coaches.
Ben Davis HS student arrested for having a handgun at school
INDIANAPOLIS — A student at Ben Davis High School has been arrested for having a gun on school property. A police report shows that a 17-year-old male was arrested last Friday after he brought a black .40 caliber Glock to school. Officers seized the handgun along with a magazine, 15 bullets, a strap accessory and […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
WISH-TV
Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
WISH-TV
Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
WIBC.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS: No Snow for Now, Kiddo: Forecaster Talks Foggy, Rainy Days Ahead
STATEWIDE — You might be wondering where’s the snow and bone-chilling, freezing temperatures. The answer: not anywhere close to the Hoosier State. For most of December, you’ll have to put up with scattered rain, fog and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s, says Meteorologist Cody Moore with the National Weather Service Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Two Indy gas stations drop gas prices under $3
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two gas stations, Phillips 66 and BP, have dropped their gas prices below $3. One is on the west side while the other is on the far east side. The Phillips 66 gas station is located at 2935 N Mitthoeffer Rd & E 30th Street, and the BP gas station is located at 2427 West Washington Street near North Belleview Place. Phillips 66 is selling gas for $2.63 and BP is selling gas for $2.65.
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While a hefty part of the list is scattered […]
WISH-TV
Man survives Cumberland house fire thanks to neighborhood hero
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Charred wood is all that remains for most of a house on Regis Court in Cumberland following a fire on Tuesday. As the homeowner began cleaning up, they salvaged unburnt items that made it through the fire. He’s only able to start that process because...
wrtv.com
Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers
FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
Woman escapes carjacking in downtown Indy
A woman was able to escape a vehicle after a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.
Man alerts neighbor to 'tornado of flames' in east Indianapolis house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man's quick actions saved a neighbor's life on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. “It was like a tornado. It was like a tornado of flames,” said Andrew Nelson, describing what he saw when he looked across the street Tuesday afternoon after he heard what sounded like popping sounds outside.
Woman dies in weekend Hamilton County crash
A woman died after crashing and becoming trapped in her vehicle Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
